NBA Rumors: Lakers-Magic trade, Warriors shopping almost everyone, Pelicans-Brandon Ingram update
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Pelicans-Brandon Ingram update
Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio has been all over any updates regarding the New Orleans Pelicans and forward Brandon Ingram.
Last week, Robinson reported that Ingram and the Pelicans have shown mutual interest in continuing their partnership. However, he noted that the two sides are at an impasse in contract extension talks, spurring New Orleans to "actively" scour the trade market. But recent intel from the NBA insider has led us to believe proposals for the soon-to-be 27-year-old wing have been unappealing -- to put it kindly.
On Thursday, Robinson cited a Pelicans source saying "all" the offers the team has received for Ingram are "crap." Afterward, he followed this information by stating the former All-Star could remain a long-term fixture in New Orleans if both parties can find "a common ground."
According to Robinson's accounts, there is a substantial disparity between Ingram's demands and what the Pelicans are willing to pay in their ongoing negotiations. Nonetheless, signs point toward them finding a way to bridge the gap.
From the sounds of it, New Orleans prefers to keep Ingram but has drawn a line in the sand in terms of a price point. Despite everything, the situation remains fluid and is subject to change should new details emerge.
NBA Rumors: Warriors shopping everyone not named Stephen Curry
This summer marks the official end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty following the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Still, the organization is relentlessly working to upgrade the roster and maximize the prime/twilight years of franchise icon Stephen Curry's career.
On Wednesday, head coach Steve Kerr made that abundantly clear during his appearance on 95.7 The Game, the Bay Area's flagship sports radio station.
Kerr spoke on Willard and Dibs, where he got asked about ascending 21-year-old wing Jonathan Kuminga's inclusion in trade chatter. In response, the Warriors sideline general said Curry is the only Golden State player not up for grabs:
"There's very few players in the league who are not talked about in trade discussions. Steph Curry is not being discussed in trade talks. Everybody else is."
You can't get any more transparent than that. Kerr doesn't beat around the bush regarding Kuminga's potential availability, declaring no one other than Curry untouchable.
Amid Golden State's well-documented pursuit of Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, the comments from Kerr are increasingly noteworthy. The Warriors aren't ready to let the dream of landing the seven-footer die quite yet, making their stance on Kuminga of great importance.
This past season, Kuminga posted career-high numbers across the board. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. Considering his age, talent and upside, the 2021 No. 7 overall pick is an excellent bargaining chip for Golden State.
NBA Rumors: Lakers-Magic trade talks centered around Orlando C Wendell Carter Jr.
Los Angeles Lakers fans have vocalized their discontent with the front office's inactivity this offseason, and understandably so. With organizational centerpiece LeBron James entering his age-40 campaign, time is of the essence.
On Thursday, information from Anthony Irwin at Lakers Daily suggests Los Angeles lead executive Rob Pelinka is working the phones with some sense of urgency.
Per Irwin, the Lakers have "held talks about a Wendell Carter Jr. trade" with the Orlando Magic. The purple and gold insider didn't outline what an outgoing package could look like. Nonetheless, Los Angeles' interest in the big man is welcoming.
Carter, 25, has two years and $22.8 million remaining on his current contract. His salary and on-court production make him a desirable asset. The stretch five averaged 11 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest with .525/.374/.694 shooting splits for the Magic in 2023-24.
If the Lakers can pry Carter away from Orlando, he'd allow All-NBA big man Anthony Davis to revert to his preferred position. The latter has voiced his desire not to play center in recent years. Perhaps the interest in the former is correlated.