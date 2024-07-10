Warriors aren't ready to let the Lauri Markkanen dream die
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors have had an eventful 2024 offseason thus far, though they seem poised to continue wheeling and dealing.
Reporting leads us to believe the Warriors are big-game hunting to maximize the remaining prime years of franchise icon Stephen Curry. First, they pursued now-Philadelphia 76ers All-Star wing Paul George -- and were seemingly painfully close to pulling off the blockbuster trade before ultimately missing out. Since then, they have pivoted to Utah Jazz stud Lauri Markkanen, though there is a hang-up in negotiations between the two sides.
Last we heard the Warriors sent the Jazz a "substantial" and "heavily pick-based" proposal for Markkanen, according to Tony Jones of the Athletic. However, that appears to be the dilemma. Despite Golden State expressing considerable interest in the seven-footer with draft equity, their apparent reluctance to include tangible assets matters.
Nonetheless, the Warriors haven't given up on the dream of landing Markkanen. Per Jones' colleague, Anthony Slater, Golden State "remain[s] in pursuit" of the Utah forward as of Tuesday.
Warriors aren't ready to let the Lauri Markkanen dream die
Slater says the Dubs are in the "waiting period" of a potentially "drawn-out process" as the Jazz mull options pertaining to Markkanen. Moreover, the Golden State/NBA writer notes a crucial date that could determine the sharpshooting forward'sfate.
"Markkanen, as several have chronicled, becomes extension eligible on Aug. 6. He’s on an expiring $18 million contract and due for a large long-term raise," Slater states.
Utah not yet rewarding Markkanen with a massive payday has left many wondering whether or not they will, hence the trade buzz. But Slater suggests that sentiment has lost momentum and the Jazz plan to retain him on a lucrative long-term pact based on intel he's gathered:
"There are several within the league who have grown more convinced that the Jazz ... plan to renegotiate-and-extend Markkanen, using their saved up cap space."
Of note, Slater claims the Warriors aren't functioning with the "urgency" their divisional rival Sacramento Kings did by diverting from Markkanen to DeMar DeRozan. Golden State is "willing to wait" for the 2022-23 Most Improved Player's contractual situation to provide clarity.
While the Warriors exercise patience, the rest of the Western Conference grows stronger. So if they whiff on Markkanen, they could be in trouble.