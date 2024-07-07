NBA Rumors: Warriors-Markkanen hangup, Lakers-Trae Young cooled, Jarrett Allen update
- Jarrett Allen unlikely to get traded in light of Kenny Atkinson hire
- Trae Young-Lakers buzz put on ice
- What's holding up a Lauri Markkanen-Warriors trade?
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen update
Despite buzz that the Cleveland Cavaliers will dismantle their talented albeit clunky "core four" this offseason, reporting suggests that won't be happening -- for now.
Of course, these situations are fluid and can change at the drop of a hat. But we can anticipate the Cavs running it back with their star quartet consisting of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Moreover, the recent hiring of head coach Kenny Atkinson has solidified the status of one group member whose name got floated in trade rumors.
Atkinson wants Allen, who had been garnering considerable interest around the league, to remain in Cleveland. The two overlapped from 2017-20 with the Brooklyn Nets, where the former was the latter's coach. Evidently, they developed a strong rapport and are excited about reuniting. Intel from renowned NBA insider Marc Stein indicates it will be "even harder" for rival teams to land the 26-year-old.
After re-signing Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million extension this summer, it would take a significant offer to pry Allen away. The All-Star combo guard has made his stance on playing alongside the big man clear as day.
Under contract for two more seasons at a team-friendly cost of $20 million annually, Allen is one of the biggest bargains in basketball. His 16.5 points and 2.7 assists were career highs, adding 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with a 63.4 field goal percentage in 2023-24.
Allen is an incredible rim runner/protector and a forceful interior presence. His unrelenting energy makes him a threat on the offensive glass, finishing sixth in that department.
NBA Rumors: Lakers-Trae Young trade talks have cooled
The Atlanta Hawks landing the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft opened up plenty of possibilities for the franchise. It presented an opportunity for a fresh start, though will they do it?
Ultimately, Atlanta selected Zaccharie Risacher. A couple of days later, they sent combo guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. The return package of 21-year-old Dyson Daniels, veteran big Larry Nance Jr. and draft equity may indicate the Hawks don't plan on contending in 2024-25. So naturally, all attention has turned to All-Star floor general Trae Young, who has been in trade talks for months.
Many have pegged the Los Angeles Lakers as a prime candidate to pursue Young, though that appears to be a pipe dream.
Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Lakers have shown "little recent interest in Young," adding "that could change if the price drops to L.A.'s liking." Nevertheless, the former described the market for the latter's services as "chilly as it has ever been."
Sorry to burst any Lakers fans' bubbles. Unfortunately, that may be the dagger in hopes of Young rounding out a big three of him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Especially considering the Hawks guard recently switched representation from the Klutch Sports Group to the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).
Meanwhile, Klutch represents James and Davis. Rich Paul, longtime friend of the 39-year-old, founded the company in 2012. Whether we like it or not, these things matter, making it less likely than ever that Young sports purple and gold.
In 2023-24, Young posted career-bests in assists (10.8) and steals per game (1.3), scoring 25.7 points -- shooting 37.3 percent from three on 8.7 nightly attempts. He is a singlehandedly an offensive wrecking crew, but his defensive deficiencies and on-ball dominance have limited him and the Hawks.
Entering his age-26 campaign, Young is making roughly $89 million the next two seasons, with a $48.96 million player option for 2026-27. His bloated salary has made any potential trade to the Lakers challenging to facilitate, even if they wanted to get a deal done.
NBA Rumors: Warriors-Lauri Markkanen hangup
Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen is the biggest domino of this offseason that has yet to fall. However, it appears we are nearing an end to the sweepstakes, with the Golden State Warriors in the thick of it.
The Warriors are one of three teams with significant trade offers for Markkanen, including the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs. As Utah weighs its options, keeping the seven-footer remains an option. However, Golden State is making a concerted effort to entice the Jazz.
Tony Jones of The Athletic recently appeared on 95.7 The Game, the Bay Area's local sports radio station. He said the Warriors have made a "substantial" bid for Markkanen. Alas, the insider suggested there is a roadblock holding things up.
According to Jones, Golden State's offer is 'heavily pick-based," but they only possess two unprotected first-round picks and another protected first-rounder. That presumably will not be enough to acquire Markkanen, especially considering the Warriors are negotiating with executive Danny Ainge.
If the Warriors really want Markkanen, it will likely cost at least one of their young studs. Whether it be ascending 21-year-old wing Jonathan Kuminga, 2023-24 All-Rookie Brandin Podziemski, or 3-and-D 2021 lottery choice Moses Moody, they must give to get.
So, who will blink first, the Warriors or the Jazz?
Markkanen, 27, is entering the final year of his current contract, meaning his needed extension is also a factor in ongoing discussions. Nevertheless, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season with remarkably efficient .480/.399/.899 shooting splits. He'd undoubtedly make the Warriors better, but by how much? Is it worth mortgaging their future? That is what the organization must decide as their pursuit of the Finnish product intensifies.