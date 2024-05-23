NBA insider 'swears' LeBron is uninvolved with Lakers coaching search, but why?
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for a new head coach after the dismissal of Darvin Ham earlier this month.
Ham was let go after the Lakers fell in five games to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Quarterfinals. But the Lakers are also facing other questions, as LeBron James can enter free agency when the playoffs conclude.
Typically, somebody like James would be very active in the search of a head coach and have a strong input. However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports that in this case, LeBron does not want to be a part of the Lakers' search for a new coach.
"I promise you. I swear. LeBron does not want to be involved in the coaching search," Windhorst said during an appearance on Get Up.
Why LeBron James isn't involved in Lakers HC search
LeBron's lack of involvement in this coaching search is certainly trivial. Windhorst notes that he does somewhat influence decisions and that his opinion is valued in these situations, but that he wants the Lakers to make their own decision.
This could be thanks in large part to LeBron wanting to focus on the development of his son, Bronny James, who may end up being drafted next month. Rumors have circulated that James wants the opportunity to play with his son on whichever team drafts him.
Perhaps this is his main focus until Bronny is drafted. It could also be because he may want to test the free agent market. He does have a player option for next season, but could choose not to exercise it and enter free agency instead. That decision might be based on where Bronny ultimately ends up.
But it appears that as of now, LeBron has no interest in being involved in the Lakers' head coach search. There are several possibilities as to why, but for now, he appears to be focused on other things.