NBA rumors: LeBron, Shaq vying for Vegas expansion, Doncic pining for Real Madrid, Bjelica retires
LeBron and Shaq both advocate for Vegas as sports town, Luka Doncic vows to play with Real Madrid if he ever re-crosses the pond, and Warriors legend retires.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Luka Doncic wants to return to Real Madrid eventually
This preseason, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will play against reigning EuroLeague champion Real Madrid in Spain. Luka joined Real Madrid at 13 and, by age 19, he led Real Madrid to the 2018 title. Clearly, Real Madrid holds a special place in Luka's heart.
Before Tuesday's matchup against his former team, Doncic told reporters, "I’ve got a lot of great memories and I’m happy to be back. If I return to Europe one day, I’m sure it will be to Real Madrid. That’s 100%." Doncic credits Real Madrid for making him the player he is today, he explained, "I wouldn’t be where I am now if it wasn’t for Real Madrid. I learned everything here: speaking, studying and playing basketball."
Unlike most NBA teams, Dallas' preseason began in Abu Dhabi, where they faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in a two-game series. The Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in both contests. In Dallas' second preseason matchup against Minnesota, Luka Doncic scored 18 points, contributed six assists, and grabbed five rebounds. Now the Mavericks head to Spain and look to get back on track against a Real Madrid team that has yet to lose a game. Though this is a game that Luka's been "looking forward to" for months.