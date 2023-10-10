NBA rumors: LeBron, Shaq vying for Vegas expansion, Doncic pining for Real Madrid, Bjelica retires
LeBron and Shaq both advocate for Vegas as sports town, Luka Doncic vows to play with Real Madrid if he ever re-crosses the pond, and Warriors legend retires.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Nemanja Bjelica retires
After eight years in the league, and a short stint overseas, veteran forward Nemanja Bjelica is retiring due to injury. Bjelica was most recently a member of Crvena Zvezda, after being traded from Fenerbahce. Bjelica averaged 2.7 points per game in just seven Euroleague games last season for Fenerbahce.
Bjelica has his fair share of NBA memories. He played for four NBA teams throughout his career. He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors during the 2021-2022 season. He hit a game-winner against the Houston Rockets and delivered an all-time-interview moment while he was with the Sacramento Kings. During his time with the Timberwolves, he put Aaron Afflalo in a headlock without missing a beat.
Additionally, Draymond Green's reaction to Bjelica leaving the NBA to go overseas tells you everything you need to know about his impact and contribution during the Dubs' 2021-2022 championship run. Green said:
"He [Bjelica] is headed back to Fenerbahce in Turkey. I’m a little hurt by this one," Green admitted after a little hesitation. "I really had an opportunity to create a really great relationship with Beli and, quite frankly, one that will last further than him playing basketball or myself playing basketball."
Now, basketball must say its goodbyes to a true stretch four. A player who was perhaps a little ahead of his time. Enjoy retirement Bjelica. You earned it.