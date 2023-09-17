NBA rumors: Shocking Lillard destination, Clippers moving on from star, Jrue key for Giannis
- Thunder mentioned as potential Damian Lillard spot
- Clippers say 'forget it' to 76ers in James Harden talks
- Jrue Holiday could determine Giannis' future with Bucks
NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday could determine Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been remarkably forthright in recent interviews about his stance on the Milwaukee Bucks franchise: I love it here, but if we ever start losing, I'm going to take the first ticket out the door.
It's a very clear pressure tactic from Giannis to keep the Bucks' front office all-in on winning, which is where the front office should be as long as Giannis is on the roster. He still has a case for the 'Best Player in the World' label and he already carried the Bucks to a historic championship in 2021. The Bucks should have no qualms about expensive tax bills or win-now trades if it means Giannis decides to finish his career in Milwaukee green.
That said, league insider Bobby Marks recently made an appearance on 'SiriusXM NBA Radio' and theorized about the potential deciding factor in Giannis' future with Milwaukee.
"I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday," says Marks.
Holiday can opt out of his contract at season's end, setting up a pivotal free agent period for Giannis' beloved co-star and the Bucks' top perimeter defender. There's no reason to believe Holiday wants to play anywhere but Milwaukee, but it's the NBA. Crazy things happen all the time and Holiday's market will require a sizable investment from Milwaukee. If the Bucks don't, well, buck up and pay, that could have dire ripple effects.
Assuming Holiday sticks around, Giannis probably will too. If the Bucks show even the remotest hesitance to pay top dollar for a contender, however, don't be shocked if the Giannis buzz grows louder. He's planting the seeds for a future trade request. The Bucks are hoping their weed-killer is strong enough.