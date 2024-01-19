NBA rumors: Magic dangling Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr. in trade negotiations to address glaring hole
Despite one glaring hole, the Orlando Magic have been one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season. However, rumors suggest help could be on the way via trade.
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 22-19 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Orlando Magic have exceeded expectations thus far at the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season. However, to prove their early-season success isn’t a fluke, they must address one glaring hole on the roster.
The Magic rank dead last in the NBA in three-point percentage (34.0) and 28th in threes made per game (10.8). Their inability to take and make three-pointers at a consistent clip has plagued Orlando and led to their tumble down the standings in recent weeks after a blistering start that saw them climb up to the No. 2 seed in the East.
Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks during a recent appearance on Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the Magic are 12-5 when they shoot 35 percent or better from beyond the arc this season. The league average three-point percentage across the NBA this season is 36.7. In other words, the Magic can win several more games by simply being competent from beyond the arc compared to how they’ve been shooting.
With the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, time is running out for the Magic. However, reports suggest they have evaluated the trade landscape across the league.
NBA rumors: Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr. are names to watch
In addition to having eight first-round picks (five of which can be traded between now and the deadline) and 12 second-round picks (all of which can be dealt), the Magic have intriguing players they could trade to add perimeter shooting to their team.
Per NBA insider Mark Stein, Orlando was “exploring” Fultz’s (who is on a $17 million expiring contract) market ahead of the deadline. The Magic also have the expiring $13 million contract of guard Gary Harris to include in any potential trade as a salary filler.
Perhaps the most valuable player Orlando has to dangle in trade discussions is big man Wendell Carter Jr., who may be a potential trade candidate, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Only 24 years old, Carter is in the second season of a team-friendly four-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2021. The structure of his descending contract paired with his age and on-court efforts make him an attractive asset for just about any team.
Given the development of center Goga Bitadze, Carter has become expendable for the Magic.
Between the expiring contracts of Fultz and Harris, their treasure chest of draft capital, and Carter’s perceived value around the league, the Magic are equipped to trade for a reliable three-point shooter.
Some names to watch of players who may be available to the Magic are Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Malcolm Brogdon (Portland Trail Blazers), Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors), and Grayson Allen (Phoenix Suns), among others.
If they want to regain their early-season form, the Magic must make a move to fix their three-point shooting woes.