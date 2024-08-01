NBA Rumors: Markkanen-Spurs pitch, Grizzlies heist job, Nets sign-and-trade
The NBA offseason chugs along, full steam ahead. Well, maybe not full steam. It's been a while since a trade was announced. The noteworthy signings are fewer and further between. And yet, there's still plenty happening behind the scenes, just waiting to explode to the surface. In the meantime, we can watch the Olympics.
Here are the latest NBA rumors on this glorious hump day.
NBA Rumors: Nets, Cavs could strike up Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially handed out significant contract extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to go along with the five-year max deal Darius Garland signed a couple years ago. Cleveland has its core locked up, but that fifth starting spot remains a mystery.
Isaac Okoro, fresh off the best season of his career, is a restricted free agent. He's the best name still unsigned, with reported interest from multiple teams. Among those interested in Okoro are the Brooklyn Nets, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Cavs are interested in Dorian Finney-Smith or Cam Johnson in a potential sign-and-trade.
"The Nets are among the teams considered a sign-and-trade possibility for Okoro, though nothing is considered imminent with Brooklyn, sources said. As previously reported by HoopsHype, Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has drawn trade interest from Cleveland and has come up in discussions for Okoro, sources said. Cleveland is also intrigued by Cam Johnson, according to reports."
Cleveland has challenging financial hurdles to clear with so much money tied up in four players, but keeping Okoro should be a priority. The Cavs already lack perimeter defense, and that's with Okoro's shutdown services in the mix. There's not a clear replacement for him on the roster (although a Nets sign-and-trade would presumably provide one). Offensive concerns are valid, but Okoro has showed the capacity for growth at 23 years old and he's due for an All-Defense nod eventually.
The Nets, meanwhile, are at the very beginning of what promises to be a long rebuild. Okoro is never going to be an offensive focal point, but he's an elite perimeter defender who drilled 39.1 percent of his 3s last season. There's no harm in giving him a bit more freedom offensively and seeing what comes of it. Brooklyn would need to figure out the offensive apparatus around them, but Okoro and Nic Claxton would be one heck of a defensive backbone.
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies re-sign Luke Kennard on one-year contract
After dragging it out for weeks, the Memphis Grizzlies and Luke Kennard have finally agreed to terms on a one-year, $11 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
This was essentially a foregone conclusion, although one could argue that Memphis should've had more competition for Kennard at that price point. The new CBA has cratered the market for mid-tier contracts, allowing the Grizzlies to land a discount here. Kennard was originally on the books for $14.7 million this season, but Memphis declined its team option to work out more favorable terms.
Kennard, the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke, is one of the most underrated role players in the NBA. He was absolutely sensational last season for a floundering, injury-plagued Grizzlies squad, averaging 11.0 points and 3.5 assists on .448/.450/.889 splits in 25.6 minutes.
Obviously, the standout skill is shooting — Kennard is one of the best volume 3-point marksmen in the league — but he's more than a catch-and-shoot sniper. Kennard has real playmaking chops, comfortable working pick-and-rolls and making quick reads on the move. He processes the floor at a high level, keeps defenders occupied away from the ball, and capably scales up or down depending on personnel.
The Grizzlies are expected to contend this season after dealing with an absurd spate of injuries in 2023-24 Ja Morant needs shooters around him and the Grizzlies are obliging. If Memphis can stay healthy, this team should be a lot of fun.
NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen-Spurs trade pitch could benefit all involved
The Utah Jazz are expected to keep Lauri Markkanen according to the latest intel from Tony Jones of The Athletic. He wants to stay in Salt Lake City and build there, which is a commendable attitude for an All-Star in a small market. We all want more of that.
Still, the Golden State Warriors remain engaged on the trade front. The Jazz have until Aug. 6 to decide on a contract extension for the 27-year-old. Until his name is on the dotted line in permanent ink, we cannot discount the possibility of a trade. And, while the Warriors are obviously at the front of the line, Markkanen should fetch multiple trade offers.
The San Antonio Spurs are a team that has been connected to Markkanen in the past. San Antonio appears to be taking the patient approach to building around Victor Wembanyama, but it won't take long for Wemby to emerge as the sort of superstar who can lead a winning team. There's no point in not being ready when he reaches that point.
Markkanen is smack in the middle of his prime, with a skill set that should age gracefully. Over at Bleacher Report, Dan Favale proposes a deal to land Markkanen in the Alamo while compensating the soon-to-rebuild Jazz. The return package essentially involves Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham, and a nice collection of future picks.
"Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama are a divine fit up front. But sending out a 2029 first-rounder of your own coming off a 22-win campaign is aggressive. Wemby is good enough to justify the dice roll. And San Antonio will have plenty of arrows left in its quiver. At the same time, don't be surprised if the Spurs insist on haggling over finer points—like including Zach Collins or Harrison Barnes instead of Johnson, changing up the picks, removing Branham, etc."
More NBA teams should take risks in the name of "divine fit." Markkanen's floor-spacing and play-finishing next to Wemby's do-everything skill set at the five spot would keep defenses thoroughly perplexed for 48 minutes every night. Imagine trying to curtail an elite 7-foot movement shooter while Wembanyama, all of 7-foot-4, is breaking defenders down off the dribble, hitting step-back 3s, and creating for teammates out of inverted pick-and-roll actions.
Markkanen is the sort of selfless, flexible star the Spurs tend to invest in historically. His skill set fits into any group. He would help the Spurs with their 3-point woes and give Markkanen some relief on the scoring front.
This probably won't happen, but San Antonio has the assets. Let's see if the Spurs have the motivation and the go-for-broke attitude necessary to push this deal across the finish line.