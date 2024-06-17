NBA rumors: Mavs interested in Bronny, Brunson snubbed again for Team USA, Jazz shopping guards
- Mavericks might be interested in drafting Bronny James
- Jalen Brunson likely left off Team USA again
- Utah Jazz could be shopping two veteran guards
The Boston Celtics are only one win away from winning an NBA title which means that the NBA rumor mill is hot with gossip to fill our basketball thirst with a Finals ending likely incoming soon. With that in mind, here are three major NBA rumors that will make your mind spin with excitement ahead of the NBA offseason.
NBA rumors: Dallas Mavericks interested in drafting Bronny James
According to Marc Stein via his substack, the Dallas Mavericks "would have interest" in drafting Bronny James if the prospect was available at the 58th overall pick. Despite this interest, Stein reported that it is "unlikely" that the former USC Trojan will hold a workout for any team not named the L.A. Lakers or Phoenix Suns.
This is despite the fact that the younger James had 10 invites from teams around the league but only accepted workouts from the Suns and Lakers. While the Lakers will likely not use the No. 17 pick on the youngster, it's extremely likely that they will draft the younger James with their second and final pick — No. 55 overall.
Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 36 percent shooting in his lone college season. He had a health scare which heavily limited his lone college basketball season. Still, it's important to note that the guard has some defensive potential and tested extremely well at the NBA Draft Combine.
It's still not clear whether LeBron James would leave the Lakers for another team if they draft Bronny but it's a risk the Mavericks might be willing to take.
NBA rumors: Jalen Brunson likely left on the USA team once again
With the news that Derrick White will likely replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA because of injury, Jalen Brunson will likely be left on the roster. The Knicks' guard had an amazing season, averaging 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game on 47 percent shooting. Brunson even received three second-place, one third-place, 28 fourth-place votes, and 32 fifth-place votes for MVP this season.
The former Villanova student-athlete's play was so spectacular this season that he was arguably a top-five star in the NBA. Despite this, Brunson was left off the initial USA Olympics squad in favor of Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker. Having him miss another opportunity and getting leapfrogged by Derrick White is frustrating.
Brunson's style of play was likely the biggest reason why he was left off the roster. The guard is ball-dominant and can struggle on the defensive end. Haliburton and Holiday were likely picked over Brunson as both can play well on both sides of the court. Also, the two guards' games are more adaptable for the international game since they can dish out the ball better.
Still, the Knicks guard has the right to be upset about this snub and his frustration over waiting four more years to represent his country in the Olympics. For now, Brunson's play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be the only thing that he and his fans can experience with him in a Team USA jersey.
NBA rumors: Jazz' shopping two veteran guards this offseason
The Utah Jazz are looking to get younger at the guard spot and the franchise seems to be shopping their two veteran guards. According to Michael Scotto of HoopHype, there is "belief from rival executives that guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could become available on the trade market".
Clarkson has three more years left on his deal as the former Cavs signed a three-year, $55 million extension last offseason. The guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 41 percent shooting. Clarkson has moved around the league with teams valuing his scoring off the bench.
It's possible that any team could give up a first-round pick in return for the former Laker as Clarkson could be an off-bench scorer for a contending team. It's important to note that the guard signed an extension with less money than he could have last offseason as he was happy in Utah. This is another reminder that taking a discount to help a team out might not help you stay in the town long-term.
Collin Sexton is the other guard that the Jazz will likely shop this offseason with the former Cavalier only having three more years left on a four-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in September of 2022. The guard is coming off a season where he averaged 18.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 48 percent shooting.
At this current moment, it's hard to say who will be interested in trading for either guard but it's clear that both will likely have interest around the league for their services.