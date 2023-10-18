NBA rumors: No Harden trade before Opening Night, more Rockets trade talks, Bob Myers praises Knicks
- James Harden isn't with the team but he's likely to play with the 76ers on opening night
- Rockets could use newly acquired pieces in their next big trade
- Bob Myers praises the Knicks transformation into an actual free agent destination
By Kdelaney
NBA Rumors: Houston Rockets eyeing potential trade with Pistons/Jazz
On Tuesday, Oct. 17 the Houston Rockets traded Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. In light of recent allegations, the Thunder said Porter Jr. "will be waived immediately." With less than a week to go until the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Houston Rockets hope to make some last minute moves to improve their roster.
Even though Oladipo has undergone three major surgeries in the last four years, Houston sees him as an asset. According to Senior NBA Reporter Jake Fischer, "Houston has held trade discussions with Detroit regarding Alec Burks, league sources told Yahoo Sports and the veteran ball-handler holds a $10.5 million salary that’s nearly a direct match." Fischer also reported, "The Rockets were also in touch with Utah on deal structures that would have sent Talen Horton-Tucker to Houston, sources said."
Detroit Pistons guards include Thompson, Sasser, and Ivey. All three are young and will need the ball in their hands to develop. It could be argued that Burks would limit those players' touches. At the end of the day, Detroit's timeline is young and there simply aren't enough minutes to go around. Whether it's with Detroit or Utah, don't be surprised if Houston makes a move soon.