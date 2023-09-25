NBA rumors: Pacers asking price for Buddy Hield, Jazz ready to trade, Wade defends Howard
In today's NBA rumors — what the Pacers want for Buddy Hield, how the Jazz are looking to deal, and why Dwyane Wade thinks Dwight Howard was snubbed.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Dwyane Wade defends Dwight Howard
Dwyane Wade joined Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay and discussed Dwight Howard's omission from the NBA's top 75 list. When Shannon asked D-Wade if he thought Dwight Howard should've made the NBA's all-time 75 list, Wade said "1000%" and argued Howard was a dominant big "for multiple years."
"I know a lot of people have a lot of things to say about Dwight Howard. His personality, or whatever people like to take a shot at. We all out here, everybody can take a shot at whatever they want. When it comes to that man actual work, his body of work, it's undeniable. He took that team to the Finals."
Wade is reffering to the 2020 NBA Finals in which Dwight played a pivotal role. The same year Howard helped the Lakers reach and win the Finals, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. In addition, Dwight Howard is an 8x NBA All-Star, 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and NBA champion.
"When you talk about these last 25 years, how many names can you think of and Dwight Howard’s name is not in there? And I know T-Mac should be in and other great players but Dwight Howard one for me was tough"
Despite rumors that Howard would sign with the Golden State Warriors, Shams reported the Warriors are "not expected to sign Dwight Howard or another veteran center ahead of training camp." So, the big fella's search for a new NBA home continues. Howard hasn't played in the league since the 2021-2022 season. If Howard's latest tweet is any indicator, the big man misses NBA action. Hopefully, he finds a suitor soon.