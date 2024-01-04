NBA rumors: Pascal Siakam is at the top of the Pacers trade deadline wish list
Pushing for the playoffs with one of the best offenses in the league, the Pacers could be interested in one of the best players on the trade market this coming deadline.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers will continue to explore a trade for Pascal Siakam. After trading OG Anunoby, it seems like the Raptors are finally ready to start moving on from their previous core. As Woj noted, Siakam may have control over the destination.
Since the All-NBA player is a free agent after this season, he can control the team he ends up going to some degree, by expressing his willingness to sign an extension. No teams want to give up assets for a player who will be hitting free agency in six months. The Pacers are one of the best stories of the NBA season so far as the young team has been able to compete for a top-four seed.
Indiana was looking to upgrade the 4 spot in the offseason before settling on a solid rotational player in Obi Toppin. The Pacers could be a team that takes on the risk of Siakam leaving in free agency since the team doesn't necessarily attract free agents without overpaying for them.
Indiana would have six months to sell Siakam on an emerging team that could be contending for a trip to the Finals in the coming future. With all of this in mind, it's extremely important to note what a deal could look like for both sides.
What can the Indiana Pacers offer to the Raptors for Pascal Siakam?
In any deal for the big man, Buddy Hield will most likely be the main salary offered. The veteran has been on the market for a while since Indiana was unable to reach an agreement on an extension with him.
Jalen Smith would also be needed to make the salaries work. Smith also allows Toronto to get a quality backup big who is still only 23 years old. It's unknown what the exact pick return would have to be but one could assume that if the Pacers offer two good first-round picks and perhaps other young pieces like Isaiah Jackson or Ben Sheppard.
Indiana could offer their first-round pick this season and a slightly protected first-round pick from the end of the decade. With the Pacers being able to offer a deal that works for both sides, it's easy to see a world where the Pacers' interest in Siakam turns into something more.