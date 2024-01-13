NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam trade looking more likely, major suitor lurking
When the Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, the attention immediately turned to the possibility of another Raptors trade, this one involving their other young star, Pascal Siakam. And now that trade might be inevitable.
Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on his B/R app show that the Raptors and Siakam "are on the verge of parting ways", (h/t Mavs Film Room on X/Twitter) and added that it's highly likely that Toronto moves him before the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.
While we've already heard some teams be connected to a Siakam trade, Haynes' report came in junction with another NBA insider connecting the Dallas Mavericks to a possible swap with the Raptors.
According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports, who was appearing on Locked on Mavs, the Mavericks have had significant trade talks with the Raptors over Siakam.
While the spacing on this team would be bad in the front court, trading for Siakam would allow the team to have a chance at competing for a title this season. With this in mind, what does a Siakam deal look for the Mavericks?
NBA Rumors: Possible Mavericks trade package for Pascal Siakam
Dallas doesn't really have a big war chest as the franchise has already outright traded their 2024 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, and has given a swap option to the Spurs for 2030. Still, the team could offer two first-round picks from 2025 to 2028. The front office can also offer swaps on these mid-decade first-round picks which allows the team to get over the Stepien Rule if needed.
With the rushed timeline that the Raptors are currently running on with their All-Star, the Mavericks could probably limit the discussion to two first-round picks at the very most. While Dallas doesn't have to offer the rest of their war chest for Siakam, Toronto could squeeze a first-round swap if other offers are there.
Based on their trade return for Anunoby, Toronto's front office is most likely looking for veterans who can still develop their game further instead of players who have high-end potential but will need more time to grow. With this in mind, it'd be perfect for the Mavs to include Josh Green in the centerpiece of any trade.
Dallas could offer a deal centered around Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes, Green, and two first-round picks. At the very least, this would have to be a deal that Raptors consider. Whatever ends up happening, it seems like the Mavericks will be tied to Pascal Siakam at this season's trade deadline.