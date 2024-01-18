NBA Rumors: Raptors easy trade partner for Bruce Brown already in focus
Despite being traded to the Toronto Raptors earlier today, Bruce Brown could be on the move again.
By Lior Lampert
After being included in the deal that sent All-NBA forward Pascal SIakam from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown may be on the move yet again.
One NBA columnist suggested a particular trade partner has already come into focus.
NBA Rumors: Bruce Brown to the Knicks?
After recently agreeing on what has been widely viewed as a win-win trade for both sides, the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors could continue doing business with one another. Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports that “as long as the Knicks and Raptors are on friendly terms, Bruce Brown is a player they were interested in during the summer.”
Less than a month ago, New York sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto in exchange for two-way wing OG Anunoby.
Before Brown signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Pacers this offseason, the Knicks were regarded as a potential suitor for his services via free agency. After winning an NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets last season, Brown decided to capitalize on his payday.
Before he was traded to the Raptors on Wednesday, Brown averaged 12.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.
It has been reported that the Knicks are actively fielding calls on shooting guard Quentin Grimes (subscription required) in hopes of retooling around point guard Jalen Brunson. Moreover, they have the expiring contract of Evan Fournier followed by immense draft capital if they were interested in re-directing Brown.
Whether or not the Knicks and Raptors make another trade is yet to be determined but it’s clear that Toronto is open to parting ways with Brown before he even gets a chance to suit up for them.