Rockets reportedly showed 'no interest' in an Alperen Sengun-Brandon Ingram swap
The New Orleans Pelicans are leaving no stone unturned as they search for a big man upgrade this offseason. Unfortunately for them, the Houston Rockets are not going to be a willing participant in the Pels making such a move.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic ($), there has been ongoing buzz about a swap between the Pelicans and Rockets with Brandon Ingram going to Houston in exchange for Aleperen Sengun. However, Iko reported that Houston has "no interest" in making such a trade with New Orleans.
“Rumors have swirled about the Pelicans dangling Ingram in trade talks and in one iteration, a hypothetical Ingram-for-Alperen Şengün swap was mentioned, but the Rockets have no interest, team sources said. League sources said New Orleans also contacted the Philadelphia 76ers concerning a possible Ingram trade.”
Sengun is an emerging big man in this league as the 21-year-old averaged 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this past season with Houston. The Pelicans likely assumed that Sengun could possibly be available as Houston could have a tough decision to make with the big man headed for free agency after next season. He's due a massive contract while the Rockets are already sporting an expensive roster.
On the other hand, Ingram will likely be in a different uniform by the time the 2024-25 season tips off as the Pelicans seemingly have no interest in paying the forward a max contract. New Orleans is already paying Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum on max contracts and is also preparing for a change after not advancing past the first round again.
Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game with the Pels this past season. While the Pelicans are looking to trade Ingram, it's clear that some teams will give up some value for the former Laker.
Clearly, New Orleans has high expectations when it comes to a trade return for Ingram based on their ask from the Rockets.
It's hard to believe the Pelicans believed that Houston would be in on this trade for a 21-year-old center who will likely be an All-Star-level player for a good chunk of his career. It's also important to note that Houston would actually likely have to add another veteran contract in a swap for Ingram to make salaries match, further limiting the Rockets' desire to make such a trade.
Make no mistake, the Rockets seem primed to be active on the trade market with win-now moves. However, trading Sengun seems like it's off the table unless they're getting an All-NBA-caliber player in return.