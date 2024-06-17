A Cavs-Pelicans trade that gets New Orleans its Jonas Valanciunas replacement
Amid trade rumors involving Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans seem interested in upgrading their starting center spot and already have a veteran in mind who could fill the role previously occupied by Jonas Valanciunas.
According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, "The Pelicans have wanted to acquire a center who offers more rim protection than Valanciunas for more than a year." In that light, New Orleans has reportedly "expressed significant interest in Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen"
The Pelicans will likely part ways with Valanciunas as the veteran heads into free agency after averaging 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this past season. While Valenciunas can still be a good rotational big man, the center is likely set for a reserve role on the next franchise he plays with.
As the Pelicans deal with salary constraints, they will likely be unable to give Valencinuas the mid-level exception deal he could command from other playoff teams.
On the other hand, Allen has his best days ahead of him as the 26-year-old comes off a season where he averaged 16.5 points,10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Despite being an above-average starter, though, Allen has yet to play well in the playoffs for Cleveland in two opportunities to this point.
The center played horribly during the Cavs' 2023 first-round loss to the Knicks and only appeared in two games for Cleveland's playoff run this year as the former Texas star missed time with a rib injury. The Cavs, who are looking to win now, are awaiting Donovan Mitchell's decision as the guard weighs whether to sign a long-term extension with Cleveland.
Cleveland has appeared publicly uninterested in trading Allen but could change their stance if the front office or Mitchell wants a more established big man who has proven himself in the playoffs. As the Cavs prepare for an eventful offseason, the Pelicans could try to singlehandedly change the front office's mind about moving Allen.
A Cavs-Pelicans trade that sends Jarrett Allen to New Orleans
Here's what a potential Pelicans trade package would look like for Jarrett Allen.
While the Pelicans probably wish they could end up with Allen, it's more likely that the Cavs will keep the big man this offseason, at least looking at this type of offer. Yes, Dan Gilbert ultimately running player personnel decisions in Cleveland could mean that chaotic things could happen but New Orleans does not have the right trade assets.
Yes, the Pelicans have plenty of assets but not the win-now veterans that Cleveland requires to get a deal done for Allen.
Offering Herbert Jones in a deal makes sense for New Orleans but it's hard to see how Jones would help the Cavs coming over as he's far from a replacement for Allen. Still, the Pelicans may use their many draft assets in a three-team deal to get Cleveland the replacement needed for the franchise to part with Allen.
While one could see this situation develop, it's likely a situation that will require time and a little help from another franchise. Whether time is the answer for an Allen trade or not is yet to be seen but at the very least the Pelicans seem interested in upgrading their big-man spot with a focus on the Cavs big man.