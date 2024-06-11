Grade the trade: Wild proposal could have Karl-Anthony Towns and Brandon Ingram swap teams
The Minnesota Timberwolves had a very successful 2023-24 season, beating the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the playoffs on their way to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004.
A rough playoff exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, and a contentious ownership situation, have brought back rumors that Karl-Anthony Towns could be traded. There would surely be teams with interest in the former No. 1 overall pick if he were available. If only due to cost, as the Wolves are over the first and second luxury tax apron as we speak, dealing Towns could be on the table.
Still, it feels like the odds Towns will be dealt this offseason are slim. The Wolves would most certainly get worse to part with him, and trade rules say his salary basically has to be matched. The one caveat is the idea of acquiring a shorter or expiring contract or two, with Towns due to make $221.1 million over the next four years.
But would another team want to acquire that financial obligation?
Grading a wild trade proposal that sends Karl-Anthony Towns elsewhere
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has a fresh list of blockbuster NBA trade ideas, led by this deal that would send Towns out of Minnesota.
The Timberwolves get Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and a future first-round pick. The Pelicans get Towns.
Ingram is the kind of scorer Minnesota could use, able to create his own offense. He's not that impactful defensively, but he did set a career-high with 2.4 Defensive Win Shares this past season. Nance Jr. is practically a non-entity at this point in his career, though a look at his per-36 numbers shows he could add some value.
Ingram and Nance are both entering the final year of their contracts. Ingram being on an expiring deal has fueled trade rumors around him.
Towns' shooting prowess would surely unlock a different level for the Pelicans' offense, particularly Zion Williamson. He would not really help their rim protection issue on the other end, but Wolves coach Chris Finch did unlock an investment defensively Towns had not previously shown.
Ultimately, the Timberwolves are not in a position where they'll be compelled to cut costs by dealing Towns. Getting equal value would be tough if they did want to trade him. That said, Ingram would be an interesting addition.
The Pelicans would seemingly get better with the addition of Towns. They'd be parting with two players who don't appear to have a long-term future with them, and a future first-round that's just far enough out to be inconsequential, in this proposal.
The grades here are not based on the odds this deal will happen (they are slim), but based on how beneficial the deal would be to both teams.