NBA rumors: Karl Anthony Towns could be traded if the Timberwolves sale goes through
Despite making the Western Conference Finals this season, the Minnesota Timberwolves could end up trading Karl-Anthony Towns if the team's sale goes through. According to Brian Windhorst, appearing on The Hoop Collective, "There's a possibility if the ownership change took place that Karl Towns’ role would be reevaluated.”
This comes as Minnesota undergoes a bitter battle between Timberwolves' current owner Glen Taylor and possibly future owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez regarding final payments of the sale that they made years ago. The two groups are also fighting over the lack of projected investment given into the club's players by the new incoming ownership group.
As it currently stands, the Timberwolves are over the first and second apron of the luxury tax for next season with $193 million spent. This will result in $25 million of luxury fees if the franchise chooses not to cut down its payroll. Taylor, who has never paid the luxury tax as an owner seems to at least be considering paying the extra cost.
The group led by Lore and Rodriguez seems focused on lowering the payroll by so much that it would "jeopardize the franchise's ability to compete for a championship according to the seller and outgoing owner Glen Taylor. Towns would likely be the veteran moved if the franchise chose to lower their tax bill with Naz Reid given a long-term extension last offseason and the trading of several first-round picks for Rudy Gobert," again, according to Windhorst.
As the league continues to sort out a messy situation in Minnesota, will Karl-Anthony Towns be on the market this offseason?
Will Minnesota make Karl-Anthony Towns available this offseason with an ownership battle?
Even if Glen Taylor can go back on his deal with A-Rod and Lore, it's hard to see a world where the All-NBA veteran isn't available at the very least this offseason. Taylor has never paid the luxury tax during his 30 years of ownership and will likely consider moving the star for a couple of veterans, reducing the payroll for the future.
This seemed destined to happen since the franchise gave Naz Reid a new three-year, $42 million contract last offseason. Whatever ends up happening, Minnesota will likely have to trade one of Towns, Gobert, and Edwards at some point in the future since all three will be on max contracts next season.
Still, it's possible that Minnesota could keep this squad together since this is arguably the best collection of talent that the Timberwolves has ever had. Minnesota might not have all three for the next five years but they could give their core another chance to win a title next season. Whether Towns is traded this offseason, his availability in the market will be something to monitor.