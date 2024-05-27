Draymond Green puts Karl-Anthony Towns on blast for lackluster Game 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on their last leg, down 0-3 to the Dallas Mavericks, and Draymond Green has strong feelings about who's to blame for Minnesota so far in this series.
As noted by Awful Announcing on X, Draymond Green called out Karl-Anthony Towns for not "answering the bell" so far in the Western Conference Finals. The guest star on Inside the NBA continued by saying, "This is who KAT's been in his [entire] career."
The Timberwolves are facing a big hole with little room for error. Minnesota has never really been able to get it together on the defensive end as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been able to straight-up destroy their top defense with a heavy set of pick-and-rolls.
As the Timberwolves try to regroup and stave off elimination in Game 4, it's worth wondering if Draymond is right.
Is Draymond Green right by saying that Karl-Anthony Towns hasn't shown up in the WCF?
While the Kentucky product hasn't been the worst player on the court for Minnesota during this series, he hasn't been able to score more than 20 points per game in this series. The star has also struggled shooting the ball, hitting 30 percent or below in all three games.
Yes, Naz Reid has stepped up in the absence of Towns but the franchise is still lacking a star performance from him or anyone else. A poor series from fellow star Anthony Edwards has also put Minnesota in a huge hole going into a Game 4. They will need everything to stay alive.
Even though this has been a close series so far, when it comes to the actual matchups, the Mavericks are in serious control. Dallas only needs one more win to head to the NBA Finals and they have four tries to get that win. While Draymond Green is a bit blunt in his analysis, the Warriors star seems to be hitting it on the money when it comes to Karl-Anthony Towns' performance in Game 3 and other big time playoff games.