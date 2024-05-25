Draymond Green is gleefully writing the Timberwolves obituary
Draymond Green told the NBA on TNT crew in a guest appearance that the Minnesota Timberwolves are done for after dropping the first two games at home in the Western Conference Finals.
The former All-NBA veteran gave Minnesota "no chance" at winning "the next two" in Denver.
While Draymond Green is offering an independent analysis of the Timberwolves' current situation, it's fair to note that the veteran has a beef with Rudy Gobert that started in 2019 over Gobert's reaction to not making the Western Conference All-Star team. This continued going into this season as Green physically choked Rudy Gobert during a regular season game this season.
The Warrior has continued his physical attacks on Gobert in the playoffs by switching to verbal attacks during the playoffs on TNT and other platforms ever since Golden State was eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. All beef aside, Minnesota is clearly in a rough spot with the franchise needing to win two games to avoid a sweep or a 3-1 deficit against the Mavericks.
With the Timberwolves' back against the wall, it's worth wondering if the franchise is doomed as Green says it to be.
Are the Timberwolves actually doomed as Draymond Green says?
It's hard to say that Draymond Green is wrong. The play of two of Minnesota's stars needs to change fast if they want to win this series.
Fresh off a poor Game 7 performance in their series against Denver, Anthony Edwards has not shot the ball well. Edwards has not been able to shoot better than 38 percent from the floor during the first two games of the series and has been limited to no more than 21 points in a single game of the Western Conference Finals.
Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns has had two lackluster games. He's shot 30 percent or worse from the field with no more than 16 points in a game.
The Timberwolves have a lot of work to do defensively as well if they want to win the next two games. They have been unable to contain Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic with both stars benefitting from the fact that Minnesota doesn't have a veteran who can singlehandedly contain either star.