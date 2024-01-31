NBA rumors: Rockets not satisfied, looking to land an All-Star at the trade deadline
Even though the Rockets are nowhere close to competing for a title, it seems like the franchise is looking to make a big splash as soon as possible.
As the Rockets try to get back into the Play-In Tournament range, it seems like the franchise is looking to trade for All-Star-level talent before the trade deadline. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Houston is willing to "take swings for a star" even if that means giving up one of their "blue-chip" prospects. This includes giving up one of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason, and Amen Thompson.
The squad was looking to make the playoffs this season and made signings for Dillion Brooks and Fred VanVleet with that in mind this offseason. The franchise has already checked in with the Nets about Mikal Bridges but it seems like Brooklyn is unwilling to give him up in any deal.
Iko seems to mention that the franchise is not currently interested in trading for Dejounte Murray or Zack LaVine. Iko seems to be signaling that Houston will be looking for an elite big man or wing. The franchise will likely not be looking for an offensive upgrade at the guard position unless the veteran is a two-way star.
The Rockets have plenty of first-round picks to get a deal done as the franchise has outright control or swapping ability of the Nets' first-round picks until 2027. With the franchise looking to make a big move, what kind of deals could they end up making?
What kind of move could the Rockets make?
Of course, the franchise could look to make a smaller move that improves the team's center spot. Iko lists Clint Capela, Robert Williams III, Kelly Olynyk and Andre Drummond as targets. Capela and Drummond would likely be an upgrade in name only with Capela's play continuing to dip and Drummond hasn't played winning basketball since at least the 2021-22 season.
Olynyk and Williams would both be solid additions at the center spot with both of them costing one or two first-round picks. If Houston wants to make a big move they could also make an offer for Jerami Grant.
The Trail Blazers are clearly in a rebuilding era and could look to move who was signed in the early part of the offseason when they were obsessed with denying that Damian Lillard was gonna stay with the roster long-term. No matter what move the Rockets make, it seems very clear that the Rockets will look to add an offensive superstar soon.