Spurs reportedly in mix for superstar free agent to pair with Victor Wembanyama
Flush with cap space, the San Antonio Spurs are already being connected to various free-agent veterans with all likely looking to play with the rising star Victor Wembamyama on the heels of an eye-popping rookie season.
According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski via RealGM, the Spurs are one of several teams who could "potentially" sign free agent star Paul George this offseason. Wojnarowski also mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic as teams with the cap space to accommodate George in free agency and possible fits.
The Spurs have $26+ million in cap space and can open a max slot if they waive Devonte Graham's non-guaranteed contract. The franchise has been seen as a free-agent destination with the emergence of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft's rising play. George has been in a bitter contract battle with the Los Angeles Clippers as LA, per Wojnarowski, refuses to give the star a four-year max contract. The fourth year on the deal is reportedly the hangup with George and the Clippers.
Wembanyama looks like the future face of the league after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the floor. The phenom easily captured Rookie of the Year honors this season but also finished runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well after just turning 20 years old in January.
Even though George, the six-time All-NBA veteran, can likely remain a star for the next two seasons, there is a risk that his performance would fall off in the third and fourth year of a possible new contract due to his age. As the Clippers seem unwilling to offer the wing the long-term deal he desires, perhaps the Spurs would be more bullish in doing so to expedite the build around Wemby.
NBA Rumors: Spurs reportedly in mix for Paul George
The addition of Paul George to the Spurs could be something that could drive the team and, in turn, Wembanyama to a playoff berth or a Play-In Tournament berth as the No. 7 or 8 seed in the Western Conference. However, San Antonio would be wise to avoid going after the All-NBA performer in free agency.
The 34-year-old is likely asking for a four-year, $212 million contract from the Spurs or any possible suitor. As such, it's hard to see a world wherein the organization would sacrifice part of its long-term future when the ceiling, even with George and Wemby, remains limited as the roster remains overall incomplete.
Evidence of that line of thinking in San Antonio appears to be popular in the building as well. Wojnarowski also reported that the Spurs may aim to add another star alongside Wembanyama "next year" as opposed to the 2024 offseason.
Of course, there is the possibility of the Spurs using George's expiring contract entering the final year of a four-year pact in a future trade to remain a playoff team down the line. However, San Antonio is simply better served waiting for a younger star they can add to pair with Wembanyama.