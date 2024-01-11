NBA rumors: Steph Curry seems to be calling for a trade after blowout loss to Pelicans
After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in embarrassing fashion, Steph Curry sounded a lot like he was asking the Golden State Warriors to make a trade.
After losing to the Pelicans by 36, it seems like the Warriors' best player Steph Curry is asking for changes in player personnel. As noted by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Curry seemed to be indirectly asking for a talent upgrade before the trade deadline. Golden State hasn't seen a huge dip in talent from some of the veterans who helped the team win their title two seasons ago but the results just haven't been there.
One veteran who hasn't played well this season is Andrew Wiggins. The former NBA champ has struggled a lot on the offensive end of the floor. His defense, which made him extremely valuable during the Warriors title run, has fallen off a cliff. The squad has also missed Draymond Green who missed significant time with two suspensions.
Golden State is also missing Gary Payton II, Moses Moody (who was just affected in this recent game), and Chris Paul due to injury. This is a team that is far away from competing. With that in mind, what kind of moves can the Warriors make to start contending for a title again?
What kind of upgrades can the Warriors get at the NBA trade deadline?
The main salary that the Warriors can move in a deal is Chris Paul. Paul is currently injured, but he is on a non-guaranteed deal. The future Hall-of-Famer has a contract averaging $30 million for the next two years. Any team that has space to take a bad contract could absorb Paul's contract in return for draft picks.
This allows the Warriors to go for any upgrades that the squad desires as they will be able to cash in Paul's contract for draft picks and a veteran that they could rehab their trade value. Golden State doesn't have a lot of picks that they can trade as the team has already traded two of their first round picks which limits the amount of picks that the team can trade.
The Warriors may also be open to trading Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga — the former because of his struggles and the latter because of his frustration with his role and minutes.