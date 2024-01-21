NBA rumors: Surprise Eastern Conference contender interested in Dejounte Murray
The Sixers are a top contender for a trip to the finals and the squad may be looking to upgrade their team by trading for one of the best veterans on the market.
Even as the Philadelphia Sixers look to keep their cap space for this summer, it seems like the front office could be interested in trading for an All-Star-level veteran before the trade deadline. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly is "monitoring" Murray's situation. While the team has not made a formal offer for Murray, the Sixers certainly have enough assets to trade for him.
As noted by Pompey, the Hawks are looking for two first-round picks and a "player with value" in return for the veteran point guard. The Sixers may have the edge on the competition for the player as the team has some end-of-decade first-round picks to part with after trading James Harden earlier on in the season.
The franchise was originally looking for an All-NBA talent to pair with Joel Embiid but Tyrese Maxey's play has allowed the team to find a veteran who can be a key starter for the next three to five years. Murray who is one of the defensive point guards in the league could be the veteran the team is searching for. With all of this in mind, what does a Sixers' deal look like for Murray?
What does a Sixers trade offer look like for Dejounte Murray?
To be quite honest, the Sixers have a lot of options when it comes to composing a trade for Dejounte Murray. The franchise can offer Nicolas Batum, and Furkan Korkmaz to get a deal done in terms of salary. The team has other options expiring contracts like Robert Covington or Marcus Morris but the player package stays the same with one of those three expiring contracts as a base for a deal.
The pick return would most likely be the 2028 Clippers first-round pick that the Sixers have and their own 2026 first-round pick. Philly could also offer the right to swap their 2029 first-round pick with Atlanta to sweeten the deal if other squads offer competitive trade deals. It would make a lot of sense for Philly to make this trade as Murray's defense would help alleviate the worries about Maxey's defense in the playoffs.
It would also be another All-Star talent that could help the team create on the offensive end. No matter what ends happening, the Sixers will be tied to valued veterans around the league before the end of this season's deadline.