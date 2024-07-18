NBA Rumors: Warriors-Brandon Ingram claim, Bucks All-Star workout, Lakers patient with Bronny
- Lakers aren't worried about Bronny James' slow Summer League
- Bucks host workout for two-time All-Star point guard
- Kendrick Perkins vouches for Warriors-Brandon Ingram trade
With NBA Summer League underway and the Paris Olympics on the horizon, basketball fans will be well fed during the offseason. In addition to the on-court product, we have plenty of NBA rumors to whet the appetite of those eager to get the 2024-25 campaign underway.
Here is the latest buzz from around the association.
NBA Rumors: Lakers unconcerned with Bronny James' slow start
Bronny James' Summer League debut has been, well, underwhelming. Through five games, the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick is averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on .286/.100/.500 splits in 25.2 minutes. That won't cut it. James has not looked the part of an NBA-ready player, despite his fully guaranteed contract.
It's a tough situation for the 19-year-old. James' family lineage means eyeballs are glued to his every move in every game. Normally, a second-round pick stinking up Summer League is broadly ignored, with only the most hardcore draftniks taking note. James is the most-watched and most-scrutinized player in Las Vegas, and his level of performance just doesn't hold up under the weight of expectation.
Expectations for Bronny are largely incongruous with his actual resumé to date. Because he's LeBron James' kid, fans are expecting to see something. In reality, Bronny was a bad offensive player at USC, and he's a bad offensive player in Summer League. The defense is fine, but until he figures out the jump shot, it will be tough for Bronny to look the part of a real NBA player.
Despite James sluggish production, however, the Lakers are taking the patient approach. There's no panic in the clubhouse, as Summer League head coach Dane Johnson told The Athletic.
"He’s trying to find his way. He’s trying to find the offense. Again, trying to get more reps with our guys to feel comfortable. But not worried about him. I’ve seen him shoot. I’ve seen him play."
Johnson normally coaches the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate and Bronny's inevitable home for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign. It's important to understand the context of Summer League. It's a developmental platform — a chance to push prospects outside their comfort zone and evaluate specific scenarios.
Bronny won't be relied on half as much in real games, neither in the NBA nor the G League. J.J. Redick recently compared the USC product to Lu Dort, citing the Lakers' need for more on-ball pressure defensively. That is Bronny's path to minutes and a long career — channeling his athleticism and IQ into stops and effort plays. If the offense progresses, great. But James is not getting on the NBA court with his scoring, he's getting there with his defense. Expectations should be adjusted accordingly.
NBA Rumors: Bucks host All-Star Isaiah Thomas for workout
The Milwaukee Bucks worked out two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas early this week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Thomas has been trying to stick in the league for a few years now, most recently spending the tail end of last season with the Phoenix Suns.
Thomas appeared sparsely in six games for the Suns and never put up noteworthy stats. He was not part of Phoenix's game plan, at least not on the court. At his peak, Thomas was the bleeding heart of a contender in Boston. He was among the league's most dynamic on-ball creators, mixing incredible quickness, body control, and changes in tempo to torch defenders. His pull-up shooting and elite touch around the rim negated the inherent limitations of a 5-9 frame.
Unfortunately, several lower-leg injuries have sapped Thomas of his quickness and amplified his status as a defensive liability. It's so hard for small guards to survive in the NBA without outlier skills on the offensive end. Thomas used to be the outlier, but that's no longer the case.
He still has plenty of shot-making talent and the resumé is undeniable. There's no mystery as to why he keeps getting workouts and Thomas wants it as much as anybody, as his Twitter feed proves. It's simply a question of whether or not he's able to sustain an actual, everyday role at the NBA level after so many injuries and so much time out of the league. Before signing with Phoenix late last season, Thomas hadn't played in the NBA since the 2021-22 campaign.
Thomas, frankly, is the last thing Milwaukee needs. The Bucks need length and athleticism on the perimeter. Damian Lillard's defensive woes were a major storyline last season and the Bucks just spent their first-round pick on a point guard. So, while the Bucks are not immune from head-scratching moves, Thomas probably isn't the best use of a roster spot.
NBA Rumors: Kendrick Perkins campaigns for Warriors-Brandon Ingram trade
ESPN analyst and former NBA champ Kendrick Perkins recently went on NBA Today and pitched a blockbuster trade between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. He wants to see Brandon Ingram next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
"I would like to see Brandon Ingram because we know that the Pelicans are listening to offers; go to the Golden State Warriors. I think Brandon Ingram alongside Draymond Green and Steph Curry not only would do wonders for him, but that would do wonders for the Golden State Warriors"
It's a compelling concept. The Warriors are in the market for an All-Star wing. A Paul George trade was on the one-yard line before it fell through. Now, Golden State is heavily tied to Utah Jazz swingman Lauri Markkanen, but the odds seem to favor the Finnish 7-footer remaining in Salt Lake City.
As such, Ingram is a logical pivot for the Dubs. The Pelicans have been trying to find a taker for the former No. 2 pick, who is due a four-year extension worth up to $208 million. New Orleans doesn't want to pay Ingram full price, however, and it doesn't seem like other teams do either. The Warriors could swoop in with a strong financial commitment and land a solid second option to ease the burden on Stephen Curry.
The appeal of Ingram is simple. He's 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and an unblockable jumper. He has made steady progress since entering the league, becoming a viable pick-and-roll creator who can score proficiently at all three levels. He doesn't have the greatest postseason track record, but versatile, multi-faceted wings are all the rage, and Golden State needs more size, skill, and athleticism on the perimeter. He's also 26, almost a decade younger than Paul George. As Golden State maps out the future beyond Steph and Draymond, that's an important factor.
There's plenty to recommend Ingram to Golden State, but there's also a potential hangup. Ingram and head coach Steve Kerr didn't get along so well during Team USA's recent FIBA World Cup stint. Kerr not-to-subtly criticized Ingram's lack of physicality and curbed his minutes during the tournament.
Now, that sounds like easily squashed beef. Everybody is an adult here, and Kerr's comments were specific to the difference between international basketball and NBA basketball. That said, bad blood between coach and star is tough to overcome. So, while Perk makes a reasonable point, there's a good chance the Warriors steer clear for personal reasons.