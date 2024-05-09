NBA teams are reportedly monitoring Chauncey Billups' status as Trail Blazers head coach
By Curt Bishop
The Portland Trail Blazers had a season to forget, missing the playoffs and finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 21-61.
As such, Portland may be looking to make a coaching change soon. The team has not had much success under current head coach Chauncey Billups. The Blazers are also currently rebuilding and have let go of two assistants, one of which was Billups' brother, Rodney.
According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Billups could become a candidate for coaching vacancies if he and the Trail Blazers part ways, as teams are currently monitoring his status at the helm of the Blazers.
Chauncy Billups could become a candidate for coaching vacancies
The end may be near for Billups in Portland.
This could obviously result in him becoming a candidate for other open jobs. For example, the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham after their series loss to the Denver Nuggets. Perhaps the Lakers could come calling for Billups' services if he's fired by Portland.
But it does appear that the end is near for Billups as the head coach of the Trail Blazers. Another possibility is that he could take an assistant coaching job. The Boston Celtics will be losing assistant Charles Lee, who agreed to a four-year deal to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.
Billups could be a candidate to replace Lee in Boston. After all, Billups began his playing career in Boston during the 1997-98 season after they selected him in the first round of that summer's draft, so he would be returning to familiar territory.
Even the Phoenix Suns are an interesting possibility. After they were swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Frank Vogel's fate is uncertain.
The former star point guard has led the Blazers to an uninspiring 81-165 record over his three years as their head coach, but he's still an intriguing possibility for other teams if they decide to let him go. He also never had much to work with in Portland, as the team traded away players such as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and they also were without key contributors such as as Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Scott Henderson, Robert Williams, and Anfernee Simons at various points this season.
We'll see what happens in the next few weeks, but it appears as though Billups' time as the Blazers' head coach may ultimately be coming to an end, which would make him an ideal target for teams in need of a new head coach.