5 NBA teams most deserving of a Christmas Day game
Christmas Day is undoubtedly one of the most exciting days in the regular season for NBA fans.
This annual tradition features the league's most prominent and brightest stars clashing and has always been a big part of the NBA schedule.
Playing on Christmas Day is the highest honor for any team throughout the league, and although the full slate of Christmas Day games has not been announced by the NBA yet, there are some teams that have done enough to earn the spot to play on a banner day for the association.
5. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder were an NBA Christmas Day staple during the Durant era.
The Thunder re-arrived on the scene last season, winning 57 games and advancing to the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, where they fell to the eventual Western Conference champs, the Dallas Mavericks.
Despite their postseason setback, the Thunder, under rising star Shai Gilgeous Alexander, have garnered significant popularity. Their formidable performance last season makes them a strong contender for a Christmas Day game.
Based on SGA's boost in popularity and the Thunder's performance last season, it's not hard to imagine the Thunder playing on Christmas. Especially as they're expected to take another huge leap next season to cement themselves into a contender after making a trade for Alex Caruso.
Potentially we can get a rematch against Luka and the Dallas Mavericks or and SGA–Stephen Curry duel, which both make for exciting games.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
From an exciting young squad to another. The Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the world last season, establishing themselves as a powerhouse and making a deep trip to the Western Conference finals, where they fell to the Dallas Mavericks.
The world has fully embraced Anthony Edwards as one of the new faces of the NBA. The dynamic two-guard is coming off an All-Star-caliber season and he fully backed that up with a tremendous postseason run.
Based on Edwards's ascending star power and the Wolves' excellent performance last season, it's easy to see them playing on Christmas day.
In terms of potential games, we can get the Western Conference Finals rematch between the Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, or they can face the Denver Nuggets, the 2022 NBA champions who they beat in the Western Conference semifinals.
3. Memphis Grizzlies
With Ja Morant expected to return to the court utterly next season after recovering from a shoulder injury, the Grizzlies should be high on the league's list for a Christmas Day game.
The Grizzlies, with a healthy Ja Morant, are among the most exciting teams, proving to be among the elite. Morant himself has built up quite a fanbase throughout his early career and the Grizzlies have a deep roster of talent around him that should catapult them right back into playoff contention.
He dealt with some major setbacks last season, including serving a 25-game suspension, but Morant is still one of the more spectacular players in the league which will make it challenging for the league to keep the Grizzlies off Christmas.
2. Indiana Pacers
The 2023-24 season was a major step forward for the Indiana Pacers, who established themselves as Eastern Conference heavyweights. The Pacers are coming off a deep postseason run, which saw them fall to inevitable champs in the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Despite losing in the postseason, Tyrese Haliburton emerged as one of the league's best point guards and their performance last season should set them up for a Christmas day showdown with another top Eastern conference foe.
Realistically, the Pacers can clash with old rivals, the New York Knicks, or even face up with the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics — creating several possible Eastern Conference Playoff rematches.
We could also get a rematch of the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament final with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be ideal matchups for the Indiana Pacers.
1. Boston Celtics
Rounding out this list of course, are the NBA Champions.
The Boston Celtics are locked to play on Christmas for many reasons. They will bring back some of their best players in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick; all were integral to this championship run.
A potential matchup against the Lakers or Knicks would also generate significant revenue for the league, considering they are all significant markets. Finally, we could be treated to an NBA Finals rematch against the Mavs.