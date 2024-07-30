Predicting NBA's Christmas Day Schedule for 2024
It's an annual tradition that NBA fans eagerly await on the NBA schedule — the Christmas Day games.
Playing on Christmas day is a prestigious honor for any NBA team, a stage where they can showcase their skills and entertain millions of fans. It's also a sign that they're a contender or a serious playoff team with a big following.
With the league potentially announcing the NBA Season schedule soon, here are the best matchups we'd love to see.
5. New York Knicks vs. IndianaPacers
Kicking off the Christmas day festivities, the Indiana Pacers should play the New York Knicks at the Garden. The rivalry was renewed last season when both teams met in the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Pacers got the best of a wounded Knicks squad, which was dealing with several key player injuries, defeating them in seven games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
This time around, things should be a lot different — the Knicks should be healthy with the addition of Mikal Bridges, who they traded for earlier in the offseason.
The Pacers will be playing with some newfound confidence from a deep postseason run. A Christmas Day game would be huge for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers. Last year, they emerged on the scene as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, finishing with 47 wins and proving they deserve some national attention.
Going up against the Nova Knicks, and kicking off the day-long festivities is a special honor the Pacers definitely deserve.
4. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
From one thrilling Eastern Conference matchup to another.
In what may be a preview of the Eastern Conference Finals, the champion Boston Celtics should host the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly made some splashes in the offseason bringing in Paul George having them face up against Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics should make for an exciting game.
There is no love lost between the Celtics and the 76ers. They met numerous times in the postseason and the Celtics versatile wings vs. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George is a fantastic contrast in styles.
3. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
You can't have Christmas Day NBA games without LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Both have been Christmas staples over the years and we shouldn't expect less from this season.
The last time these two clubs met on Christmas Day was in 2018, when the Lakers got the best of the Warriors, defeating them 127-101. Both teams have won titles since then and undergone significant roster changes, including Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors this offseason for the Mavericks.
Considering that this might be one of the last few times we get to see Curry and James duke it out, this matchup is a must-include and a must-watch.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant vs Shai Gilgeous Alexander?
I say yes.
It's a battle of two of the league's most prolific scorers when Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City to take on SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season was a big year for the Thunder, who managed to shock the world, winning 57 games last season. Meanwhile, the Suns would look to run things back with their star-studded trio of Durant.
Considering this will be Durant returning to face the team that drafted him and that this is a star-studded battle that features big names like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on one side and SGA and Chet Holmgren on the other. It will be hard for the league not to pencil this one in Xmas special.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
The night's final game should be a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. These teams met in the Western Conference semifinals when the Timberwolves shocked the world by knocking out the heavily favored defending championships.
They are setting the stage for what should be a Christmas Day classic.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards came into his own last season, genuinely emerging as one of the league's best. Meanwhile, the Nuggets will be looking for revenge after being unceremoniously bounced, hoping to reclaim their status on top of the West.