NBA trade grades: Clippers ship Russell Westbrook to their direct competition
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Clippers and Russell Westbrook were two ships in the night, heading in completely different directions. Westbrook, at 35 years old, doesn't have many years left in the NBA. The wear and tear he put on his body, as well as some tough injury blows over a decade-plus of professional basketball, are starting to take their toll.
Westbrook is no longer a starting-caliber point guard on a true NBA title contender. He knows this. The Clippers know this. Any potential suitors know this. However, the Clippers aren't a title team, so in many ways Westbrook had to pick between his pride and winning. Westbrook chose the latter, and was traded on Thursday.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz for a second-round pick swap and cash in a sign-and-trade involving Kris Dunn. Westbrook is expected to negotiate a buyout with Utah, which is clearly not contending anytime soon, in hopes of signing with the Denver Nuggets.
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Nuggets add a bench scorer, Clippers don't get much
At NBA Summer League in Vegas, Lawrence Frank was open about doing what's best for Westbrook this offseason. Westbrook is a Hall-of-Fame caliber player after all.
"Russ is a tremendous f---ing player. Hall of Fame player. He's one of one for what he's accomplished. Last year was a different role than he's ever played before," Frank said, per RealGM. "Since the time he's opted in and with PG leaving as well, we've kind of worked with his agent to see where there's the best fit for Russ."
The answer, evidently, is Denver.
As for the Clippers, they signed Kris Dunn to a three-year contract, which isn't a bad consolation prize all things considered. Dunn averaged just a shade under six points per game, and could take some of Westbrook's minutes on the second unit as a lead guard.
Westbrook averaged over 11 points per game in a one-dimensional role off the bench. At this point in his career, the nine-time All-Star knows exactly who he is. Despite the grades below, the Nuggets are the team that provided the most value to their rotation in Westbrook, who can lead the second unit and create his own shot. That's invaluable in today's game.