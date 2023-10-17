NBA trade grades: Rockets ship Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder for Victor Oladipo
The Houston Rockets traded Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Let's look at the details of the trade.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 NBA season is about to start. For the Houston Rockets, they had some concerning allegations to be placed on Kevin Porter Jr. On Sept. 11, Porter was arrested in New York City for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, former WNBA player. Prosecutors had initially said that Porter had Gondrezick had suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck, but that detail has since been dropped. However, Porter is still facing second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault charges.
Days after his arrest, the Rockets have tried to trade Porter elsewhere. Over one month later, the Rockets finalized a trade.
According to ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are trading Porter and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 2027 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Timberwolves) and a 2028 second-rounder (via the Milwaukee Bucks).
The Thunder are immediately waiving Porter once the deal is finalized, per Wojnarowski, who says his future in the NBA is in "significant question."
Houston Rockets trade grade: C-
The Rockets have decided to move on from Porter and sent two future second-round picks to the Thunder for them to pick up the remaining $16.9 million guaranteed on his contract once they waive him. This comes one year after Porter signed a four-year, $82.5 million contract, which was only partially guaranteed due to his previous off-court issues.
While they surrender two second-round picks, they are getting two back in return and two players in Oladipo and Robinson-Earl.
Oladipo is currently recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee suffered while playing in the playoffs for the Miami Heat last season. The injury occurred in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Bucks and was ruled out for the remainder of their run. But there's still uncertainty as to when he can return this season.
As for Robinson-Earl, he started his career with the Thunder as a 2021 second-round pick. Last season, Robinson-Earl played in just 43 games for Oklahoma City, averaging 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.9 minutes while putting up a 44.4 field goal percentage.
The Rockets found a way to move on from Porter and found a taker to pick up the remaining money on his contract. That, and they receive Oladpio and a young player in Robinson-Earl to add to their rotation. But, they essentially had to pay to get rid of Porter as he deals with serious charges.
Oklahoma City Thunder trade grade: C+
If there is one thing Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti loves doing, it's adding draft capital. While absorbing Porter's remaining guaranteed money owed to him and getting the Rockets to take on Oladipo's expiring contract, they get two more future second-round picks.
According to Wojnarowski, the Thunder now have 15 first-round picks and 22 second-round picks over the next seven years. That's a lot of capital for Presti to draft talent or to use as part of a trade.
The Thunder had no plans to keep Oladipo after acquiring him from the Heat, who were looking for a team to pick up his $9.5 million contract. After picking up two second-round picks from Miami, Oklahoma City moves Oladipo to Houston.
Oklahoma City had to give up a young player to get a deal, and considering how much talent the team has, Robinson-Earl was the one Presti chose to gave up.
Again, the Thunder love draft picks, and they added even more to their collection with this trade to take on Porter's contract and to effectively release him.