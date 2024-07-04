NBA trade grades: Warriors add a new Splash Bro for Stephen Curry
By Lior Lampert
The Golden State Warriors have wasted no time replacing longtime franchise icon Klay Thompson this offseason.
First, the Warriors added two-way combo guard De-Anthony Melton on a one-year pact. Then, they poached free-agent forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Thursday, they acquired veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield as part of a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
As Charania points out, Golden State is sending a 2031 second-round pick (via the Dallas Mavericks) to Philly in exchange for Hield.
Yes, losing Thompson stings for the Warriors. But there may not be a more seamless replacement than Hield. Both players are deadeye three-point marksmen, giving Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry a new Splash Brother.
While the Warriors look to maximize Curry's remaining years in peak form, Hield could be a notable move. Conversely, what does this transaction mean for the Sixers? Here, we will assess how both sides fared in the swap.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hield and Golden State agreed on a guaranteed two-year, $21 million contract, including a third year with partial assurances. Moreover, the now-former Sixer has a player option for a non-guaranteed fourth year in his new deal with the Warriors.
The Warriors land one of the best long-distance shooters in basketball at a team-friendly cost for up to four seasons. Meanwhile, all it took was a second-rounder that isn't even theirs -- from the next decade.
Since 2018-19, only Curry has sunk more total threes than Hield. The former and Thompson have been deemed the best shooting backcourt in NBA history en route to winning four championships together. Now, the latter steps in as a potential upgrade (at this juncture in their respective careers).
Hield was shipped from the Indiana Pacers to the Sixers before this year's trade deadline. As a result, he suited up for 84 regular season games, the most in almost 20 years. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting a 38.6 percent clip from beyond the arc on 6.8 nightly attempts.
Ironically, the Warriors gave up the draft selection they received from the Mavericks for Thompson.
For Philadelphia, recouping any assets for someone who had one foot out the door like Hield can be considered a success. Considering their financial crunch after signing All-Star wing Paul George, this could help them fill out their roster.
Nevertheless, the Sixers gained virtually nothing for Hield, though helping facilitate his maneuver to the Bay Area fetched them something, at the very least.