NBA trade rumors: 3 teams that absolutely have to land Buddy Hield

There is a real case that Buddy Hield is the 2nd-best 3-point shooter in the NBA.



Outside of Steph, there are only 12 times in history where a player has averaged 40% from 3 on at least 8 3PA/G for a season.



Buddy has AVERAGED 40.3% from 3 on 8.3 3PA/G OVER THE LAST SIX SEASONS