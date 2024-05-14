NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Trae Young trade offers the Hawks won’t say no to
The basketball gods gifted the No. 1 pick to the Atlanta Hawks in Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the offseason. Atlanta has already been omnipresent in NBA rumors, with Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and Clint Capela all floated as trade candidates. Now equipped with the No. 1 pick, the front office has another factor to consider when determining the organization's game plan.
One could view the No. 1 pick as a prime trade asset to land impact talent next to Trae Young. Or, the Hawks could view this as a sign from the heavens. What better place to start your rebuild than with the No. 1 pick? (Well, probably with the No. 1 pick in a better draft, but that's for another day).
Young's name in particular has been all over the place lately. The Hawks are expected to consider dealing the three-time All-Star, who averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists on .430/.373/.855 splits for the Hawks this season.
While the talent is undeniable, Young has been the one constant through years of disappointment after Atlanta's fluky conference finals run in 2021. He's a brilliant offensive orchestrator, but his defensive limitations are difficult to overcome in the postseason and his ball-dominant style is restrictive.
If the Hawks do end up cutting ties with the former No. 5 pick, here are a few trades that work for all sides.
3. Hawks trade Trae Young to Magic
The Hawks probably don't want to trade Trae Young within their own division, but the Orlando Magic have the trade ammo and motivation to get a deal across the finish line. Orlando has been tied to 3-and-D wings like Klay Thompson and Paul George, but one could argue that Young is the more logical, more desirable trade target.
Orlando has plenty of guards, but the absence of a true point guard was a prominent theme all season. Markelle Fultz is a great facilitator, but he can't shoot. Cole Anthony can score, but he doesn't set the table. Jalen Suggs is a dominant defender, but he's more comfortable in the connector role offensively.
Young checks all the boxes. He gives Orlando a reliable source of halfcourt shot creation — a pick-and-roll savant who can generate easier buckets for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who both worked extremely hard for baskets during the Magic's first-round series against Cleveland. The Magic need somebody to organize the offense, stretch defenses behind the 3-point line, and remove attention from their young wings. That is precisely what Young offers.
It's hard to imagine a better situation for Young, at least on the east coast. The Magic can surround him with length on defense. It's a great offensive fit, too. Both Banchero and Wagner are prolific slashers who can slice apart a rotating defense. Young would be Orlando's primary on-ball engine, but the Magic have other methods of advantage creation. He would have help.
The Hawks get an elite defensive anchor in Jonathan Isaac, a talented guard in his prime in Cole Anthony, and salary filler in Joe Ingles. Toss a few first-round picks into the pot, and that's about as well as Atlanta can hope to do provided Young's shortcomings and reputation.
2. Hawks trade Trae Young to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs stand out as a potential Trae Young destination for one rather large, obvious reason: Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio has taken the patient approach to its rebuild, but Wemby climbed the NBA stardom ladder at record pace this season. He's ready to lead a winner — a perennial DPOY candidate who is a few slight offensive tweaks away from MVP consideration.
Gregg Popovich can only last so much longer on the sideline. There's no point in farting around if Wemby is ready to win now. His mental makeup is remarkable. He's endlessly mature, with a competitive mindset that was never dulled by the Spurs' lack of success this season. Trading for Young would signal a commitment to winning games and expediting Wembanyama's competitive timeline.
We have heard reports of Young's potential interest in playing with Wemby, and vice versa. In terms of play style, it's hard to imagine a better offensive co-star for the reigning No. 1 pick. The Spurs' lack of point guard play was a chronic issue last season. That's why it took Wemby 30-odd games to figure it out offensively — he was required to do all the heavy-lifting on his own. Young can manipulate defenses in the pick-and-roll, generate constant dribble penetration, and set the Spurs' offense in motion.
Wembanyama's greatest attribute, despite all the step-back 3s and mesmerizing downhill attacks, is his catch radius at the rim. He's a monster lob threat, capable of finishing anything within several arms' length of the basket. Young is a lob-tossing maestro, with a level of precision to his passing that Wembanyama would instantly appreciate. Feeding Wemby a bunch of easy looks at the rim will improve his efficiency while also setting the stage for more of the fun iso stuff on the perimeter.
The Spurs can probably get Young and keep their two lottery picks this summer, too. Just give Atlanta its own draft capital back to promote a rebuild, along with a few decent players, and it will be hard for the Hawks to decline. San Antonio owns the Hawks' picks outright in 2025 and 2027 due to the Dejounte Murray trade, as well as swap rights in 2026. Atlanta can undo that misfortune and hit the reset button in one fell swoop.
1. Hawks trade Trae Young to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to land Trae Young. One could argue that it's the best possible landing spot for Young, too. It's boring to project star trades to the Lakers sometimes — why does Los Angeles get first dibs every great player! — but with Young, it's the perfect confluence of team need and player circumstance.
For the Lakers, there is immense pressure to appease LeBron James and maximize his waning years in the NBA. For the Hawks, it's time to hit the reset button. Los Angeles has enough draft ammo to pique Atlanta's interest, as well as solid role players such as Austin Reaves (a more natural off-guard next to Dejounte Murray) and Rui Hachimura.
This trade leaves Atlanta with a solid foundation for the present and the future. The Spurs can offer more immediately valuable draft capital, sure, but the Lakers' draft picks several years out — once James is retired — could return exceptional value for the Hawks. Meanwhile, the Lakers get a third banana to help LeBron and AD get over the hump in a challenging Western Conference.
Much has been made about Young's ball-dominant style and why it might not work next to LeBron. It's a valid point, but Young is also an elite 3-point shooter who processes the game at an extremely high level. If he embraces a new approach as James' co-star, attacking rotating defenses off the catch and operating as more of a connector in the halfcourt, it could take Young's game to the next level. He's always going to get his, but if Young can oscillate between roles and stress defenses without dominating the basketball, it's a whole new ballgame.
The AD fit bears mentioning, too. Davis probably benefits a ton from Young's pick-and-roll prowess and lob tossing. The benefit of three stars is that at least one or two are on the court at all times. Young can carry the non-LeBron units and maximize Davis' minutes without James. It's a great setup for all involved, truly.