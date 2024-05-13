Victor Wembanyama reportedly ‘intrigued’ by joining forces with Trae Young amid trade rumors
By Lior Lampert
Nearly one year after winning the NBA Draft Lottery and the right to select generational prospect and 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs are a team to monitor this offseason -- and could be the biggest beneficiary of the Atlanta Hawks miraculously landing the 2024 No. 1 overall pick.
Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young has seen his name pop up as someone who could be on the move dating back to the weeks leading up to this year's trade deadline after the backcourt tandem of him and Dejounte Murray looked untenable and failed to meet expectations despite the front office mortgaging their future to pair the two in 2022 (ironically in a deal with the Spurs), with San Antonio routinely being labeled an ideal and realistic landing spot. After Atlanta won the draft lottery on Sunday, the buzz has resurfaced, dousing kerosene onto the rumors -- and Wembanyama reportedly seems open to the idea based on intel from ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon during a recent episode of Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast.
"I will say I've talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by that idea," MacMahon said.
It is easy to understand why Wembanyama would want to join forces with Young, one of the best floor generals in the Association and an offensive hub by himself. The two would instantly form one of the most lethal pick-and-roll duos, giving the Spurs a star player to put alongside their 20-year-old franchise icon and a proven counterpart with playoff pedigree.
However, MacMahon notes that it may not be entirely up to the French phenom and that having an exploratory interest in the idea may not be enough to get across the finish line, especially considering head coach Gregg Popovich will likely have the final say and could be reluctant to pull the trigger.
"Now, intrigued by that idea and pounding the table are two very different things," MacMahon emphasized. I have no idea whether Gregg Popovich would be intrigued by the idea," he added.
After Wembanyama showed he was a transformational and transcendent talent as a rookie, the Spurs could elect to expedite their timeline and cash in on their combination of draft capital, salary cap and young players to form a competitive roster around him, and understandably so. They should not slow-play things because of his age -- he showed he belongs and is already among the most impactful players in basketball.
Considering the Spurs control the Hawks' first-round pick for the next three years because of the trade that sent Murray to Atlanta, plus two lottery picks in this year's draft, that could be a selling point to the Hawks and where things start in negotiations involving Young if things escalate further.