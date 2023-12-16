NBA trade rumors: Jazz could be key NBA trade deadline sellers
With the Utah Jazz mired in a slow start, trade rumors are now swirling around Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson.
As the Utah Jazz continue to underperform, Lauri Markkanen might not be the only Utah player involved in trade rumors.
According to Marc Stein, rival executives believe Utah is willing to talk deals centered around Collin Sexton, Kelly Olynyk, and Jordan Clarkson. This would make sense as the team is heading nowhere fast and doesn't look like a team worthy of making the second round of the playoffs.
The Jazz are undergoing year two of a rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a slew of draft picks. The team started last season hot but went cold quick which caused the team to sell at last season's deadline.
Utah had a chance to avoid selling at the deadline this season but it seems like the team is far away from being playoff contenders. With that in mind, it's interesting to wonder what teams will end up trading for these role players.
What teams could end up trading for Jazz role players?
Stein doesn't mention any teams that are hot on the trail for these players. One team that could be a good destination for Sexton is the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams have already made deals in the recent past and certainly could fit each other's needs.
L.A. needs a point guard who can hold his own as a playoff starter. The Jazz could take a late-decade first-round pick or a couple of first-round swaps from the Lakers. In order to make a deal work, the Lakers could end up sending D'Angelo Russell. The Jazz could then trade Russell in the offseason or next trade deadline for second-round picks.
A squad that could end up trading for Clarkson could be the New York Knicks. While the fit isn't perfect, this is a team that needs scoring which Clarkson would provide. The team could provide Evan Fournier to match salary and could use one of their heavily protected first-round picks in order to make a deal happen.
This is a deal that could make sense if New York is unlikely to extend Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes's play continues to decline. With Olynyk, it's unclear what team will end up trading for him but whatever team that trades for him won't end up using a lot.