NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers-Dejounte Murray latest, Bulls’ LaVine problem, Thunder sleeper
The Chicago Bulls are scouring the market for Zach LaVine, but no potential deals have materialized, per Bleacher Report. In fact, the interest in LaVine is so minimal that he could finish the season in Chicago.
"Thus far, the buzz has been nearly silent. Outside of speculation that the Lakers will eventually make a play (perhaps if they miss out on Murray), most believe LaVine will stick around Chicago through the year or even longer."
The first hints of LaVine's desire to leave Chicago arrived early in the season. LaVine has only appeared in 24 games to date after dealing with right foot inflammation, which sidelined him for 17 games between December and January. The Bulls are 4-2 since LaVine's return to the lineup, advancing to 19-23 — ninth in the Eastern Conference. He's averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on .453/.349/.853 splits in 35.3 minutes.
Frankly, too much of the conversation around LaVine has skewed negative lately. He's still an extremely productive off-guard in the middle of his athletic prime. At 28 years old, LaVine should have at least another half-decade of quality basketball in the tank. This season has been uneven for reasons mostly out of LaVine's control, but his 3-point volume, pull-up shooting, and consistent paint pressure would benefit a number of contenders. LaVine doesn't supply much resistance on defense, but he's a tremendous slasher who has put in the work to expand his offensive skill set in recent years.
Of course, the primary hangup for potential trade destinations is LaVine's contract. He signed a five-year, $215.2 million contract prior to last season. That financial commitment, in concert with his injury history and lack of high-level success, has sufficiently killed the trade market. Maybe a team gets desperate enough to call Chicago before the Feb. 8 deadline, but it would appear that LaVine needs to play his way back into positive trade value if he wants to leave the Bulls. That probably won't happen in time for LaVaine to depart this season.