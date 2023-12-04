NBA trade rumors: NBA insider says that surprise team could target Zach LaVine
A major NBA insider has said the Detroit Pistons could end up making a move for Zach LaVine. What kind of offer could they make?
With no real trade offers coming for the Bulls' Zach LaVine, it seems like a surprise team could end up trading for the former All-Star. Bobby Marks made an appearance on Sirius XM NBA radio and said the Detroit Pistons could explore trading for the star.
With around 25 percent of the season done, the Pistons are looking like the worst team in the league. The squad was unable to win a game in November and is currently nearing 20-straight losses.
Detroit has a couple of talented young players including Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivery and Jalen Duren but the team doesn't have a lot of good veteran talent. Still, the team's best player is probably Bojan Bogdanovic, and with no disrespect to the veteran, this is why the team is one of the worst in the league.
Zach LaVine trade rumors: What kind of offer can the Pistons make?
With the number of expiring contracts that Detroit has, it's very easy for them to get the necessary contracts to make a deal work. The Pistons could offer Alec Burks, Joe Harris, and James Wiseman to get a deal done salary-wise. The team is able to freely trade first-round picks after the midway point of the decade. The team can also reach a separate deal to remove the protections of the 2023 pick in order to free up more picks.
Without a lot of attractive offers from other teams, the Pistons could end up only needing to offer two or three first-round picks to get a deal done. The Bulls could most likely turn Burks into one or more two second-round picks by the deadline. This would be a way for Chicago to increase their overall trade return for the former dunk contest champion.
With his high contract and limited star potential, this could be the best thing that the Bulls could get. This could also be a way for the Pistons to get better and make a playoff run next season if they are able to see a bit of a jump from their young players. Regardless of what happens, it's clear that the Pistons have an interest in trading for the All-Star.