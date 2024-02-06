NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves looking to add veteran ball-handler
With the race for the No. 1 seed in the West continuing, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to trade for a veteran ball-handler to bolster their bench.
As the Timberwolves fight the Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the franchise is looking to add another veteran ball-handler to help the squad when Mike Conley is not on the floor. According to Jon Krawcyzski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to trade for Dennis Schroder or Kyle Lowry. The franchise could also be interested in going after one of the Jones brothers or Monte Morris.
Conley, who is 36 years old, has been the only effective point guard for a franchise that has two offensive big men who can sometimes struggle to create offense in the halfcourt if they are not in a post-up position. Minnesota has been one of the best squads this regular season with Anthony Edwards looking like one of the best stars in the league but they've been much better on defense than offense.
It's unclear if the Rudy Gobert-Karl Anthony Towns big-man duo will work in the playoffs but the franchise could use another veteran who can create for others to make sure that the Timberwolves' only concern with the duo is their possible defense performance. With that in mind, which of these guards Minnesota should be looking to trade for?
Which of these guard are likely to land with the Timberwolves after the deadline?
The Timberwolves don't really have a lot of tradable assets to make a deal. The franchise can only offer first-round swaps in 2024, 2028 and a 2030 first-round pick that has no restrictions. In a deal, the franchise will likely offer Kyle Anderson or Shake Milton if the team chooses to go the trade route for an upgrade at the point guard.
While they don't have a lot of first-round picks, their current tradable war chest could be enough for Dennis Schroder or Tyus Jones. The Wizards will most likely not require anything more than a first-round pick as the Wizards haven't gotten any good offers which has caused them to lower their price. Toronto will most likely not get any potential trades better than a first-round pick for Schroder, if that.
If the Timberwolves choose to not give up assets, the franchise could look to go for Kyle Lowry if the former champ gets bought out. This would be a way for Minnesota to keep their limited assets as they head into a playoff run that has a small chance of ending in disaster.