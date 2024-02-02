NBA trade rumors: Wizards lowering asking price for coveted guard
As the Wizards continue to head towards a rebuild, the franchise is lowering its asking price for one of the best guards on the market.
With the league heading towards the trade deadline, Washington may be looking to lower their price for the services of a coveted point guard. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Wizards have lowered their trade demands for Tyus Jones. Washington has been looking for a first-round pick for the veteran but the franchise may be willing to settle "for a package of multiple second-round picks."
The D.C franchise has been looking to sell at the deadline and has probably weighed its options for every veteran on the roster as they look to get assets for the start of the franchise's rebuild. In every situation where the Wizards would have Jones' basketball services for more seasons after this year, the franchise would most likely wait and not settle for second-round picks.
Unfortunately for the Wizards, the guard is a free agent after this season and is highly unlikely to stay with a squad that is clearly heading towards a rebuild. As the Wizards lower their price for the guard, what teams could end up making an offer?
What teams could end up making an offer for Tyus Jones now that the price for his services is lower?
Jones has been connected to the Lakers and the franchise could look to make a move for the veteran guard. L.A. will most likely attempt to make an offer with the franchise looking to include the Clippers 2024 and 2025 second-round picks that the Lakers have the rights to. They could also end up offering Jalen Hood-Schifino in the deal to sweeten it.
To make it work salary-wise, the Lakers would have to offer Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes. Even though the Lakers can make a good offer for Jones, other franchises can as well. The New York Knicks could offer a good chunk of second-round picks and Evan Fournier. No matter what ends up happening, franchises will be lining up the block for Jones with Washington only looking for second-round picks.