NBA Twitter hilariously trolls Doc Rivers for latest playoff failure: Best memes, tweets
What did the Bucks expect when they hired Doc Rivers?
Sometimes, you've got to give it to a sports figure who commits to the bit, even if it's not intentional. For instance, Patrick Beverley is a sore loser and he was a sore loser again in Game 6. And Doc Rivers is terrible at elimination games and he was terrible in that same elimination game on Thursday.
Rivers is now 14-19 when his teams are facing elimination. He struggled with the Clippers. He struggled with the 76ers. He was always bound to struggle with the Milwaukee Bucks (which is why it didn't make sense when they hired him).
The Bucks losing in Game 6 isn't the embarrassing part either. They were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Damian Lillard was playing on an injured Achilles. Even with those circumstances, losing 120-98 in an elimination game was so very Doc Rivers. His body language was counterproductive and his adjustments were non-existent. He had no clue how to motivate his team.
NBA Twitter was in fine form tearing Rivers to shred for this latest playoff disaster.
Best memes and tweets after Doc Rivers playoff disasterclass
Milwaukee fired Adrian Griffin after just 43 games in charge. They had hired him in June after firing Mike Budenholzer, who had just lost in the first round.
They turned to Doc Rivers, who was unemployed because the 76ers had dumped him following a string of disappointing playoff exits.
There was a time when Rivers was considered one of the best coaches in the NBA. His results backed that up as he won a championship with the Celtics in 2008 and made it to the NBA Finals again in 2010. The problem is, he hasn't made it back since despite coaching teams led by Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Joel Embiid. He hasn't even gotten to the conference finals since 2012.
Who could have seen a disappointing playoff exit for the Bucks coming?
The Bucks have Antetokounmpo and Lillard under contract for next season, along with Khris Middleton. So, they could run it back and hope for better results when healthy.
They're stuck with Rivers, who reportedly signed a $40 million contract through 2026-27. That's fun for them.