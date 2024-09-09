Nestor Cortes is furious with Yankees manager Aaron Boone and we kind of get it
By Lior Lampert
The New York Yankees welcomed much-needed reinforcements via Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton. However, their returns prompted a pitching staff change(s), and Nestor Cortes is ostensibly getting the short end of the stick.
Cortes threw in relief of Schmidt in a recent victory over the Chicago Cubs. The former made his first bullpen appearance of the season — something he hadn't done since 2021.
Per ESPN, Cortes is "upset" about his relegation to mop-up duty, and understandably so. The right-hander believes he's cemented his status as a start in New York's rotation, which his track record supports.
"Obviously, I was upset," Cortes said regarding his demotion. "I felt like I've been -- amongst all the starters, the workhorse here. Once [Gerrit] Cole went down, they picked me to be the Opening Day starter ... I had to switch my routine there."
Nestor Cortes is furious with Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and it's warranted
"Now they do this," Cortes frustratingly voiced.
As a proven commodity in the MLB, it's unfortunate to see the Yanks brush Cortes off to the side. After all, the 29-year-old is only three campaigns removed from earning All-Star honors. Plus, to his point, he's been a reliable innings eater for New York in 2024.
At this juncture in the year, no Yankees pitcher has thrown more innings than Cortes. He's 9-10 with a 3.97 ERA, a 1.151 WHIP and 147 strikeouts. His dependability has been a vital asset for a New York rotation that has struggled with consistency and health.
Despite his discontent, Cortes said he'll bear his newfound role should it become a permanent change.
"I'm never going to back down from a challenge," Cortes stated. "I'm never going to leave my teammates out to dry. You're always going to get my best effort, no matter if I'm happy or not."
Kudos to Cortes for swallowing his pride. He could've handled it differently and caused more of a scene if he wanted to. Instead, he's focused on contributing to the Bronx Bombers with the postseason around the corner, considering they're a virtual lock to still play in October.