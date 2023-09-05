New Cooper Kupp development makes Week 1 availability look incredibly grim
The Los Angeles Rams are still waiting on word about the severity of wide receiver Cooper Kupp's injury.
By Scott Rogust
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put a disastrous 2022 season behind them as they are prepared to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. But there is some uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Cooper Kupp. After picking up a hamstring injury early on in training camp, Kupp had a setback in the past week. This past Saturday, Kupp visited a body specialist in Minnesota to get a clearer picture of the "root of the injury."
As it turns out, Kupp is still seeing the specialist as of Monday. Head coach Sean McVay didn't officially rule out Kupp for Sunday's game, saying that he is still considered day-to-day with the hamstring issue.
“We’re hopeful that this will give some clarity once he goes and talks to these doctors, because it doesn’t fall in alignment with some of the things that have ended up occurring relative to the standard strains of the hamstring,” McVay said, h/t the Associated Press. “I think we want to be able to get some clarity.”
Rams: Cooper Kupp still visiting specialist over hamstring issue
While Kupp is still in Minnesota, the expectation is that he will return to the team on Wednesday. McVay stressed that when he does return, whether it's the season opener or the following week, "as long as he’s able to have that return to performance, he’s feeling like the Cooper Kupp that we all know and love."
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport mentioned on "Good Morning Football" on Monday that it seems unlikely that Kupp will play in Week 1.
Last year, the Rams' season took a hit due to injuries, with Kupp being their biggest loss. Nine games into the season, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain that would require tightrope surgery. With that, Kupp missed the remainder of the season.
Kupp caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns on 98 targets last season. The year before in the team's Super Bowl-winning season, Kupp led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, and 114.5 receiving yards per game average, which earned him the Offensive Player of the Year award.
Having Kupp on the field gives the Rams a better shot of winning. However, the team wants to make sure he is 100 percent before they can use him normally.