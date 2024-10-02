New year, same Draymond Green: Warriors star spins his on-court antics into a positive at media day
The NBA season starts later in the month but that doesn't stop Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green from getting into any sort of fight. This time it was off the court and during media availability at Warriors media day.
It was a heated exchange with Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle after Ostler said that people, including fans and teammates, were worried about Green this season considering some of the alterations that happened last season. But Ostler didn't explain why these people were worried about Green.
The question ticked Green off and confused him, leading to a heated argument in the middle of the press room.
Draymon Green says Warriors fans have nothing to worry about
“Why they worry about me? I’m a successful Black man in America doing incredibly well,” Green responded. “I don’t think you should worry about me, I’m doing pretty well.”
After the response Ostler continued probing Green and said that Warriors fans were worried. He even said that the team needed him and said they "didn't know if he would be here."
Green of course had a response to that comment, “I’m here, I’ve been here for 13 years now."
It continued to get more uncomfortable as Ostler asked more follow up questions.
“And if you’re going to be here every night,” Ostler said, hinting at Green’s history of suspensions.
“We’re all here. I don’t think you should worry about me,” added Green. “I’m doing pretty well. If you would have told me when I was 13 years old in Saginaw, Michigan without a pot to piss in that you would be sitting here and somebody would say that they are worried about you… I probably would have told them they were out of their mind. I’d be sitting here and they would be worried about me.”
It finally ended on that note but was just a sneak peek of the type of press that Green can expect to face this year after coming off a rough display of on-court antics last season. He has shown previous unsportsmanlike acts, causing the NBA to punish him with multiple suspensions. That has brough the media's attention to his actions even more now.
Overall, if a reporter plans to ask Green about anything referring to his temper on the court, he will have some sort of passionate answer.