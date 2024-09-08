3 emergency Daniel Jones replacements Giants shouldn't hesitate to consider
The start of the NFL season is a time for optimism for most fan bases. The New York Giants killed their fans' enthusiasm in the span of a half as they played terribly in a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings thanks in large part to an awful performance from Daniel Jones.
Jones was putrid against Minnesota, completing just 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards with two interceptions. The low-light was an atrocious pick six on a screen pass that a quarterback entering his sixth year in the league should never be throwing.
While head coach Brian Daboll stuck with his starter throughout the blowout, the Giants have a rough road ahead with a killer schedule from Weeks 3-8 featuring the following games: At Cleveland, vs. Dallas (on a Thursday), at Seattle, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and at Pittsburgh. If Jones delivers more outings like this one the Giants could find themselves buried quickly, so New York shouldn't hesitate to explore a few options to replace him under center.
3 Potential Daniel Jones Replacements The Giants Should Consider
Ryan Tannehill
While there have been rumblings about the Green Bay Packers reaching out to the veteran Tannehill in light of Jordan Love's injury, the Giants should also pick up the phone and call the most accomplished passer on the market. Tannehill is no longer a clear-cut starter as he enters his mid-30s, but he knows how to run a professional offense and can offer competency the Giants aren't getting from Jones.
Signing a veteran like Tannehill is a floor-raising move since the Giants can't afford to fade into the abyss like they did after a bad start to 2023. While adding a veteran at this point is not ideal since Tannehill would have to learn the Giants' offensive scheme, Daboll has proven he is a strong play caller who can install packages catered to Tannehill's strengths while he learns the system.
Tommy DeVito
It's amazing how quickly we forget the days late last season when Tommy Cutlets was taking over the national stage. DeVito showed flashes of brilliance at the end of last season but lost his job with some ill-timed struggles, setting the stage for Tyrod Taylor to finish the campaign as the Giants' starter.
Taylor has since departed to back up Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets but the Giants kept DeVito around as their third-string quarterback. DeVito may not be a long-term savior for the Giants but he has a chance to turn into something more than a third-stringer, which New York won't find out if they keep him glued to the bench to let Jones squander yet another chance to run the team.
Drew Lock
The most obvious solution for the Giants is to consider inserting Lock as their starter, especially if Jones gets off to a slow start in Washington next week. The Giants gave Lock a one-year deal worth $5 million in the offseason, which is solid backup money.
While no one will mistake Lock for a quality starter, he has had moments of success in the NFL, notably leading the Seattle Seahawks to a critical win over the Philadelphia Eagles late last season. Lock has been in-house since the start of OTAs and should have the playbook down pat, offering a potential spark if Jones can't get himself righted quickly.
Things got ugly for the Giants early in Week 1 as they were booed off the field following their first offensive drive and also had fans streaming for the exits in the third quarter after the pick-six. While overreacting to one loss isn't ideal, the way the Giants lost in Week 1 should raise some serious questions about whether Jones is the guy to carry them forward.