New York Knicks updated depth chart after trading for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic
The New York Knicks have just made a move for two solid veterans. What does their depth chart look like after this deal?
After shopping Quentin Grimes for weeks, the New York Knicks have found a deal where the franchise can acquire some scoring. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the New York Knicks have traded Grimes, two second-round picks, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and Ryan Arcidiacono for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. This is a reunion for Burks as he played with the franchise for two seasons from 2020 to 2022.
The Knicks have been looking to get a backup guard as the franchise continues to embrace a veteran-led team with two veteran pickups. New York is currently looking to keep home-court advantage and possibly get a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference as they get ready for a second straight playoff appearance. As New York gets ready for the second part of the season, what does their updated depth chart look like after the trade?
Knicks starting lineup and depth chart, updated after Bogdanovic/Burks trade
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Alec Burks SF: Bojan Bogdanovic (moves to bench once Robinson and Randle get healthy), Josh Hart PF: OG Anunoby (moves to SF once Randle and Robinson get healthy), Precious Achiuwa C: Isaiah Hartenstein (Hartenstein moves to bench once Robinson is healthy), Jericho Sims
Once this squad gets healthy, this is a franchise that has a great chance of getting to the Eastern Conference Finals. The squad is currently loaded with talent as Randle and Robinson come back and could be a sleeper pick to win the title if Randle can play like an All-NBA veteran in the playoffs. This is a great trade for New York as the franchise didn't give up much to get two high-scoring veterans as they head into the final part of the regular season.
New York still doesn't have a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson but the franchise is in a great spot to get on with the first-round picks that they kept even as the squad traded for two good veterans. While the Knicks are probably done dealing at this deadline, the present is looking incredibly great for the squad.