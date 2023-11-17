Next Michigan assistant under the microscope is obvious
With Chris Partridge joining Connor Stalions in the unemployment line, the next Michigan staffer whose head could be on the chopping block could open a whole other can of worms. Whose is it?
By John Buhler
As soon as we thought the Michigan Wolverines football program was going to stay out of the news cycle for just one day, another bombshell was dropped. Michigan has moved on from linebackers coach Chris Partridge the day before the Wolverines will take on Big Ten East foe Maryland in conference play. Partridge joins Connor Stalions as fired Michigan staffers.
Partridge's dismissal had everything to do with the university's investigative team finding new evidence on the never-ending sign-stealing scandal that is plaguing the Michigan program. News of this came about a day after Michigan pulled back its appeal of head coach Jim Harbaugh's three-game suspension and just accepted it. That was so fishy of Michigan, especially after last Friday...
While we are all still trying to figure out who Uncle T is, the next assistant coach potentially on the way out is none other than Harbaugh's son, Jay Harbaugh. Before Stalions was let go/resigned/whatever, he said his two best friends on the team were Partridge and Harbaugh. If this is true and Harbaugh's son is involved, then it becomes even harder for him to say that he had no idea what was going on.
As this investigation continues, more and more damning information is coming out about Michigan.
If Jay Harbaugh is fired for his role in this scandal, it might be impossible for Jim Harbaugh to stay.
Next potential Michigan staffer to be fired could have major implications
Even if Jim Harbaugh looked you dead in the eye and said he knew nothing about the ongoing sign-stealing scandal at Michigan, would you honestly believe him? If you bleed Maize and Blue, I see your cultish gullibility in this. As an outsider with no Michigan ties whatsoever, this feels very Rick Pitino trying to deny he knew nothing about the on-campus brothel at Louisville. We saw how that ended...
As expected, Harbaugh is going to power through the awkwardness because he has never had an awkward moment in his life. Well, having to fire your son when you lead an undefeated team that has serious College Football Playoff aspirations for the third year in a row might be. There is a first time for everything. Sadly, it probably means we will see the end of an era of Michigan football here soon.
The tricky part in all this is we are a little more than two weeks out from Selection Sunday in the college football world. If Michigan beats Maryland on Saturday, wins The Game at home over Ohio State, the Wolverines will be going to Indianapolis as Big Ten East champions. Since nobody ever wins in Indianapolis from the Big Ten West, that means Michigan would be strong 13-0 on the season.
What I hope happens is this investigation is expedited for two reasons. The first is if Michigan is found incredibly guilty of its sign-stealing ways the Wolverines would be deemed ineligible for the postseason. This would absolutely suck for the players and fans, but the coaching staff did this to y'all. The other reason is if they are not found guilty, then we can go right ahead with postseason play.
Should anything happen to Jay Harbaugh in the coming days or weeks, Michigan could be screwed.
