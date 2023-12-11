NFC Playoff Picture after Cowboys make statement vs. Eagles in Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys came into Sunday Night Football on a hot streak with four-straight victories since losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 5. However, with wins over the Giants, Panthers, Commanders and fading Seahawks, it wasn't entirely clear if Dak Prescott and company were truly legitimate.
Well, after a dominant 33-13 payback victory over Philadelphia, Dallas is looking pretty darn legitimate.
The Cowboys rode another stellar performance from their quarterback to vault up the NFC playoff standings.
NFC Playoff Picture after Cowboys beat Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers (10-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
- Detroit Lions (9-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
- Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
- Green Bay Packers (6-6)
In the hunt:
8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
12. Chicago Bears (5-8)
The Cowboys are now in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC with the chance to overtake the San Francisco 49ers, who are also on a hot streak.
San Francisco has won five games in a row with Sunday's 28-16 victory over the Seahawks. They finish out the regular season with games at the Cardinals, vs. the Ravens, at the Commanders and vs. the Rams.
Dallas has a tougher finish to their campaign with road games against the Bills and Dolphins, then a home tilt with the Lions before the finale in Washington.
Since the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in October, they can't just match SF's record the rest of the way if they want to take the No. 1 seed.
The Eagles aren't out of the No. 1 seed race even though they tumbled down the standings with the loss on SNF. They've lost two in a row to their primary competition and need to turn things around quickly to restore their hopes of being on top of the NFC by the end of the regular season. The good news? They travel to the reeling Seahawks then play the Giants home and away while hosting the Cardinals in between. Going 4-0 should be the expectation.