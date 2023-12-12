NFC Playoff Picture after Packers stumble in primetime vs. Giants
Do the Green Bay Packers retain their Wild Card spot after a crushing loss to the New York Giants? Let's look at the NFC playoff picture after Week 14.
By Scott Rogust
The Green Bay Packers have been on an absolute roll as of late, winning their past three games, two of which were against playoff contenders in the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Just like that, the Packers improved to 6-6 on the year and were sitting in the final Wild Card spot. All the Packers had to do was keep it up, and they could help pull themselves away from the pack.
But on Monday night, in primetime, the Packers couldn't hold back the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants.
The Giants beat the Packers 24-22 on a walk-off, 37-yard field goal by Randy Bullock. DeVito helped set up Bullock after a clutch pass to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for a 32-yard gain. This all happened after the Packers capitalized on a brutal fumble by Saquon Barkley, resulting in them taking a 22-21 lead after a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Malik Heath.
With that, the Packers fall to 6-7 on the year. As a result, the San Francisco 49ers officially became the first team to clinch a playoff spot. So, what does the playoff picture look like on the NFC side of the bracket?
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Giants end Packers' winning streak
Here is the playoff seeding in the NFC if the season were to end today.
1. San Francisco 49ers (10-3) - x
2. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)
3. Detroit Lions (9-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)
5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
7. Green Bay Packers (6-7)
x denotes playoff spot clinched
IN THE HUNT:
8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
12. New York Giants (5-8)
13. Chicago Bears (5-8)
The Cowboys hold the second seed after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday night. The Eagles now fall to the No. 5 seed and sit in the top Wild Card spot. They would then play the division winner with the lowest record if they were to stay in this position at the end of the season.
Considering the 49ers beat both of those teams this season, they hold the No. 1 seed as of this writing.
Based on these results, here is what the playoff matchups would look like if the season were to end today:
- (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Dallas Cowboys
- (6) Minnesota Vikings at (3) Detroit Lions
- (5) Philadelphia Eagles at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Updated NFC Wild Card standings after Packers lose to Giants
Here is what the Wild Card standings look like after Monday night.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)
6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)
7. Green Bay Packers (6-7)
IN THE HUNT:
8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
12. New York Giants (5-8)
13. Chicago Bears (5-8)
Even with the loss, the Packers still hold the No. 7 seed, albeit barely. They have four teams with similar records sitting behind them in the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.
And yes, the Giants and Chicago Bears are both one game back of the Packers and the rest of the 6-7 teams, of a Wild Card spot. What a wild season it has been. The NFC Wild Card sweepstakes is going to be pure chaos in the final four weeks of the season.