NFC Playoff picture after Week 11: Lions make it official; This is their best season yet
The Detroit Lions have hit a high-water mark through 10 games in the Super Bowl era. Here's how that plays into the AFC Playoff Picture this week.
By Josh Wilson
Thanksgiving week is nearly here, but first, we need to get through Week 11 of NFL football. Right about now is the turning point for some teams who are encroaching the point of no return on their playoff hopes and looking instead toward internal development with young players and scouting possible draft picks.
All around, there has been a lot more "hanging around" this year, though, which was the fuel, in part, behind the slow trade deadline. No need to sell on players if you're still thinking a playoff spot is in reach.
The longer NFL schedule, now featuring 17 games for each team, also helps teams convince themselves they still have time to get after the playoffs.
The NFC, in particular, feels ripe for possibilities. Only two teams truly feel out of it at this point, the Panthers and Giants. Everyone else could reasonable stage a push to the postseason, some more of a chance than others depending on their division makeup.
Then, there's the Lions, who are 8-2, good enough for their best record after 10 games in the Super Bowl era. Yes, for the first time in 60 years, the Lions are good again. They outscored the Bears 17-6 in the fourth quarter to stave off turnover issues from earlier in the game to secure their win.
NFC Playoff Picture after Week 11 games
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
- Detroit Lions (8-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (6-3)
- New Orleans Saints (5-5)
- Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
The Eagles continue to work without challenge. This is the NFL, that could change in a snap, but for now, there is no contest in the NFC.
The Detroit Lions are, as mentioned, having a stellar year. The 49ers hit a few road bumps but appear back on track. The NFC South winner is sure to get a beating in the opening round.
NFL Wild Card Standings
- Dallas Cowboys (5-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
- Green Bay Packers (4-6)
- Washington Commanders (4-7)